The Istanbul Liszt Institute Hungarian Cultural Center, founded in 2013 as a cultural mission of the Hungarian State and initially located on Istiklal Avenue before relocating to the Kağıthane district in 2017, is marking its 10th anniversary this month, signifying a decade of fostering cultural exchange and promoting Hungarian heritage in Türkiye.

Operating under the Ministry of Culture and Innovation, the institution dedicated to promoting Hungarian culture in every aspect has continued to welcome visitors with modern technological exhibition halls, an auditorium, a library and classroom spaces.

Over the past decade, the center has not only hosted hundreds of events, ranging from film screenings to concerts, theater performances, Hungarian language courses, gastronomy sessions and children's workshops, but has also extended support to other institutions during events held outside the center.

The Istanbul Liszt Institute Hungarian Cultural Center marks its 10th anniversary, Istanbul, Türkiye, Dec. 14, 2023. (Photo courtesy of The Istanbul Liszt Institute Hungarian Cultural Center)

Additionally, the center upholds the legacy of the Hungarian Science Institute, the first state institution abroad for cultural and scientific research founded on Nov. 21, 1916, in Istanbul.

The commencement and continuation of this historical institute representing the birth of Hungarian cultural diplomacy in Istanbul hold great significance for Hungary.

This year, the center also assumes the responsibility of spearheading the "2024 Hungarian-Turkish Cultural Year," to be celebrated in both countries in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the "Friendship Treaty" signed between Hungary and Türkiye on Dec. 18, 1923.

Initially named the Balassi Institute in its founding year, the center later adopted the name Hungarian Cultural Center. In 2021, it rebranded itself with the name Liszt Institute, paying homage to the globally renowned Hungarian composer, Ferenc Liszt. Sharing a common objective with 26 Liszt Institutes across four continents worldwide, the institute aims to introduce Hungarian culture to a global audience.