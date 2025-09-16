A special exhibition titled “Japanese Ceramics from the Idemitsu Museum of Arts” has opened at the Museum of Turkish and Islamic Arts (TIEM) in Sultanahmet, Istanbul. The event marks the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Japan.

The opening ceremony was attended by Culture and Tourism Deputy Minister Gökhan Yazgı, Princess Akiko of Japan, President of the Idemitsu Museum of Arts Sachiko Idemitsu, along with ministry officials, representatives from both embassies and invited guests.

Symbol of cultural dialogue

In his opening speech, Yazgı highlighted that the exhibition symbolizes not only a century-long diplomatic relationship but also the deepening cultural dialogue between the two nations.

He also noted that this year marks the 125th anniversary of the sinking of the Ertuğrul frigate, emphasizing the heartfelt bond formed in the aftermath of that tragic event as a cornerstone of Turkish-Japanese friendship.

Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Gökhan Yazgı (2nd left), Japanese Princess Akiko (R) and Idemitsu Museum of Arts President Sachiko Idemitsu (L) tour the “Japanese Ceramics from the Idemitsu Museum Collection” exhibition at the Museum of Turkish and Islamic Arts in Istanbul, Türkiye, Sept. 15, 2025. (AA Photo)

Touching on more recent events, Yazgı praised Japan's support following the 2023 earthquakes in Türkiye, especially in protecting the country’s cultural heritage. He emphasized that ongoing joint projects, such as enhancing the resilience of museums to natural disasters, demonstrate the genuine nature of the bilateral friendship.

He also mentioned broader areas of cultural cooperation, including restoration training programs conducted with the Japanese Institute of Anatolian Archaeology and capacity-building initiatives organized by JICA.

Legacy of mutual appreciation

Recalling past cultural collaborations, Yazgı noted that 2003 was declared the "Year of Türkiye" in Japan and exhibitions held in 2019 under the “Year of Turkish Culture” received significant attention.

“Last year’s exhibition at the Idemitsu Museum in Tokyo was a fine example of our collaboration,” he said. “Today, we are presenting 59 valuable ceramic works from the Idemitsu collection here in Istanbul. These pieces not only reflect Japanese aesthetics but also convey the depth of Japan’s cultural heritage.”

He extended his gratitude to all institutions involved in organizing the exhibition, including Sachiko Idemitsu, the embassies of Türkiye and Japan, the Prince Mikasa Foundation, the Japanese Institute of Anatolian Archaeology and Turkish Airlines (THY). Special thanks were also given to Daisuke Tokudeme, Deniz Erbişim and the teams at the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums and TIEM.

In a heartfelt moment, Yazgı paid tribute to the late archaeologist Sachihiro Omura, describing him as not just a scientist but a true friend of Anatolia. “Through the excavations he began at Kaman-Kalehöyük, he built not only historical knowledge but also a lasting cultural bridge between our peoples.”

He concluded by expressing hope that this cultural partnership will inspire future generations and further strengthen the friendship between Türkiye and Japan.

Ceramics as a living tradition

Princess Akiko of Japan spoke about the global influence of Japanese ceramics and their enduring role in daily life. She noted that many foreigners are surprised to learn that traditional ceramic pieces are still widely used in modern Japanese homes.

An example of a ceramic piece from the “Japanese Ceramics from the Idemitsu Museum of Arts” exhibition at the Museum of Turkish and Islamic Arts (TIEM) in Istanbul, Türkiye, Sept. 15, 2025. (AA Photo)

She expressed admiration for the fact that Japanese ceramics were once used in the Ottoman palaces, stating:

“Knowing that Japanese aesthetics were appreciated even in the Ottoman court is truly moving.”

Highlighting the shared cultural appreciation for tea, she mentioned that Türkiye specifically requested works related to the Japanese tea ceremony for this exhibition.

“Japanese green tea is bright in color, which is beautifully reflected in the glazes of our ceramics,” she explained. “Turkish tea, traditionally served in clear glass cups, highlights its rich, ruby-red ‘rabbit blood’ hue. While our tea cultures differ, the spirit of hospitality through tea is something we both cherish.”

Sachiko Idemitsu, president of the Idemitsu Museum of Arts, also shared her reflections on the exhibition and the ongoing cultural exchange between the two countries.

After the speeches, guests toured the exhibition and viewed the ceramic artworks on display, gaining insights into their cultural and historical significance.

The exhibition presents a diverse selection from the Idemitsu Museum’s renowned collection, showcasing the rich tradition and artistry of Japanese ceramics – one of the most iconic elements of Japanese culture.

Organized by the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism in collaboration with the Idemitsu Museum of Arts, the exhibition will be open to visitors at the Museum of Turkish and Islamic Arts until Nov. 2.