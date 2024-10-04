The exhibition titled "Kıyının Getirdikleri" ("The Gifts of the Shore"), featuring artists Ahmet Rüstem, Hakan Sorar and Cansu Sönmez, was recently unveiled at MeshRu Istanbul, bringing together art lovers and technology enthusiasts.

Nature, human connection

In this inaugural exhibition, Rüstem and Sorar's pieces, "Köpük" (Foam) and Sönmez's "Nereidler" (Sea Meadows) explore the intricate relationship between nature and humanity, particularly focusing on the role of artificial intelligence in contemporary art.

Cansu Sönmez expressed her fear regarding seagrass, describing it as a form of "plant blindness," a phenomenon where people overlook the significance of plant life. She shared that this project emerged as a way to confront that fear.

A selection of artworks from the exhibition "Kıyının Getirdikleri" at MeshRu Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 3, 2024. (AA Photo)

Call for conservation

Sönmez emphasized the detrimental effects of collecting seagrass, stating, "Gathering seagrass is harmful both globally and within our country. Their collection changes the dynamics of the coastal ecosystem. Therefore, we must refrain from gathering or removing them. These plants play a crucial role in improving sea quality and sustaining marine life." Throughout her process, she aimed to engage more intimately with these plants, leading to the creation of her works.

Using various methods of AI, Sönmez explained her piece titled "Kırılgan Kökler" (Fragile Roots). "For this work, I first designed ceramics using AI. Seagrass is under threat due to human mistreatment. I wanted to illustrate their fragility metaphorically through a delicate medium like ceramics. Afterward, I photographed these pieces and input them into AI to create a video."

Sönmez highlighted the evolving role of plants in contemporary art, asserting that they have moved beyond being mere aesthetic elements to active participants in ecological, social and philosophical dialogues. "Plants are no longer passive aesthetic objects. They are central to artistic practices that radically question biopolitical powers and human-nature relationships. This new perspective emphasizes the necessity of establishing sustainable and reciprocal dialogues with plants, marking a shift toward a more conscious understanding of human connections with nature."

Ocean's dynamics

While Sönmez emphasizes the ecological dialogue with seagrass, both Hakan Sorar and Ahmet Rüstem further explore the relationship between humanity and nature through their unique artistic lenses. Sorar discussed his installation "Köpük," which draws inspiration from the ocean's dynamic nature, particularly the process of waves eroding rocks. He pointed out, "The wave, as a natural force, produces unique forms each time. Here, the wave embodies both destructive and transformative effects. 'Köpük' aims to trace the consequences of our interventions in nature, reinterpreting forms inspired by nature through AI technologies amid ongoing discussions on AI's role in contemporary art."

Reflecting on memory

Rüstem explained that the project's development was born from reflections on memories and how they are recorded. "The central theme of our work is memory. Taking photos during a vacation is one of our most common activities. We asked ourselves, 'Can AI serve as a tool to translate our feelings and emotions from moments when we don’t have a camera or phone?' Our project arose from exploring this question through videos and other works produced with AI assistance."

Rüstem noted their longstanding interest in augmented reality, stating, "Our focus has always been on archaeology. We love looking to the past to interpret the present and future. We are greatly influenced by methods of transforming surfaces throughout human history. With such a discussed innovative tool today, documenting the processes of image creation holds significant value for us."