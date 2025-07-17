Erkan Gürol, one of the few remaining masters of the geographically registered Sivrihisar pearl earring craft, continues to preserve this nearly extinct 500-year-old traditional art with patience and meticulous care at his workshop in Eskişehir’s Tepebaşı district in central Türkiye.

The 56-year-old craftsman, originally from the Sivrihisar district, began his apprenticeship at a young age, learning the art of making pearl earrings that have been passed down since the Ottoman era. After completing his military service, Gürol established his own workshop and has since dedicated over four decades to keeping the craft alive.

Gürol is among just two pearl earring masters still practicing this handicraft in the city. He carefully creates each pair of earrings, which consists of 186 separate pieces, entirely by hand. He is also teaching the craft to his 19-year-old son in hopes of passing the tradition to the next generation.

“This art requires patience and skill,” Gürol told Anadolu Agency (AA). “It is not something just anyone can do. You need an artistic eye and the ability to handle small tools precisely. Fine workmanship is what turns it into a true art.”

Describing the process, Gürol said the work begins with melting gold, which is then poured into molds and rolled with a cylinder machine until it reaches the desired thickness, no thicker than 13 microns. For perspective, a newspaper page is about 7 to 8 microns thick. “We work with very delicate materials, from the gold sheets to the tiny wires of 25 to 30 microns in diameter,” he explained.

Selecting the pearls and metal balls, sizing them, and welding are all painstaking tasks requiring great patience. “This craft almost serves as psychological therapy,” Gürol added. “Choosing pearls and shaping the tiny balls are separate, time-consuming jobs.”

Despite his dedication, Gürol voiced concern over the future of the craft. “I am teaching my son as much as I can, but it feels like this profession might disappear after us. Financial constraints make it difficult to train others,” he said.

He emphasized that the Sivrihisar pearl earrings can only be authentically produced in their home region. Apprentices typically need at least four years to master making a single pair.

Demand for the earrings has declined over the years, leading to a drop in production. “We used to sell 200 to 300 pairs a month. Now, it’s about 30,” Gürol noted. “The design remains the same; we just offer smaller versions.”

Currently, only two masters continue this craft in Eskişehir. Gürol has trained five apprentices in the past and remains committed to sustaining the tradition as long as possible.