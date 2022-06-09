One of the prominent names of Turkish literature, Ömer Seyfettin, has been introduced to the literary world of Vienna thanks to a program organized by the Yunus Emre Institute (YEE).

Turkey's Ambassador to Vienna, Ozan Ceyhun, his wife, Azize Ceyhun, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Vienna, Rövşen Sadıkbeyli, President of the International Turkish Cultural and Heritage Foundation, Günay Efendiyeva attended the program.

Seyfettin's stories are based on his personal experiences, historical events and folk traditions. In his stories, such as Pembe İncili Kaftan" ("Kaftan with Pink Pearls"), he handled the subjects that are taken from Turkish history. His literary style also recalls the realist techniques of Guy de Maupassant, a French writer considered one of the fathers of the modern short story.

Speaking at the program, as the son of a writer, Ozan Ceyhun pointed out the influence of Ömer Seyfettin in his own life and said that he is not only a writer or poet but also a sophisticated personality.

Apart from being a literati, Ceyhun also recalled that Seyfettin was a soldier and teacher. He emphasized that to better understand his ideas, these aspects carry great importance.

Mentioning that the author has contributed important works to Turkish literature, "This is one of the reasons why he is among the writers of Turkish literature who bring simplicity to the fore and are adopted by our people. Seyfettin, who is known as one of the founding names of short storytelling in our country, is also one of the founders and pioneer of the nationalist movement in literature," he said.

Seyfettin's literary style has a unique signature as he strived to praise simplifying the Turkish language from the Persian and Arabic words and phrases that were common.

The life and works of Ömer Seyfettin, who was a prominent Turkish writer, has been presented in Vienna through a program organized by Yunus Emre Institute (YEE), Vienna, Austria, June 8, 2022. (AA Photo)

Known for her studies on Ömer Seyfettin, Erciyes University Faculty Member Dr. Hülya Argunşah said that the author, who wrote 166 stories, 103 poems, 222 articles, and two plays in his 36-year life, contributed significantly to Turkish literature and intellectual life.

Argunşah also stated that Ömer Seyfettin was not indifferent to the social and political developments experienced in his country at a time when the empire was transformed into a nation-state.

"Ömer Seyfettin's area of study did not include only the national language and literature created with this language. He also made a suggestion of a 'new individual type' in a time when nationalism was on the fore," she added.

Within the scope of the "Literary bridge uniting the Turkish world" project implemented by the International Turkish Culture and Heritage Foundation, Ömer Seyfettin's stories book translated into German was also introduced in the program.

International Turkish Culture and Heritage Foundation President Günay Efendiyeva said that with the contributions of Azerbaijan's Embassy in Vienna and YEE, they brought German-speaking readers together with literary masterpieces of the Turkish culture.

Efendiyava also stated that they introduced the book of poets' anthology of Azerbaijani women in yesterday's program.

After the video screening of Ömer Seyfettin's life story, the program ended with the works performed by Azerbaijani artist Mehriban Zeki.