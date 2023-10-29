The "OpenWork" project, a performative spatial design by artist and architect Melek Zeynep Bulut, is installed in front of the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) as part of the celebrations for the 100th anniversary of the republic.

The work, which will be shown for the first time in Türkiye can be visited at the entrance of AKM until Nov. 19.

Selected among 47 countries and various universities, the work won the Public Award and represented Türkiye at the 2023 edition of the London Design Biennale held at Somerset House in June.

The work was also invited to the special 20th-anniversary edition of the London Design Festival from Sept. 16 to 24 and was featured in the iconic locations of London, including the historic Thames River, aligned with Tate Modern and the London Eye in the London skyline.

The work was also featured in "The Red Book" as one of the 30 most influential works collected from the last 20 years.