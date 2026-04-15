A marble sculpted head originating from the ancient city of Smyrna has been returned to Türkiye from the U.S. following a joint effort between Turkish authorities and the Denver Art Museum. The artifact, verified through scientific and archival evidence, is now on display at the Izmir Archaeology Museum.

Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy announced the repatriation, calling it the result of sustained cooperation with international partners.

Verified origin

The marble head had been part of the collection at the Denver Art Museum before museum officials informed Türkiye’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism that they believed it originated from Anatolia and should be returned.

According to documentation shared by the museum, the object was linked to excavations at the Smyrna Agora and entered the collection in 1989 through a donation from the estate of Marie Therese Macy. She was the wife of Clarence Edward Macy, a former U.S. consul general in Istanbul in the late 1940s.

Turkish experts confirmed the provenance through archival research, including a 1934 report published in the "Turkish Journal of History, Archaeology and Ethnography," which identified the piece as originating from Smyrna excavations. Authorities concluded the artifact had been removed from Türkiye illegally.

The repatriation was carried out through cooperation between the museum and Türkiye’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Historical, artistic significance

Specialists date the marble head to the second half of the A.D. fifth century, during the Late Roman period. It is associated with sculptural traditions of the Theodosian era and is believed to have been produced by a workshop operating in the Ephesus-Smyrna region.

The 25-centimeter artifact depicts a male figure with a short beard. Although the neck is partially broken, facial details remain well preserved. Craftsmen carved the hair and eyebrows with chisels, while drill work was used to emphasize the pupils, creating a pronounced gaze and expressive facial features.

Experts from Ankara and Izmir, including scholars from Izmir Katip Çelebi University and specialists at the Museum of Anatolian Civilizations, contributed to the authentication and stylistic analysis of the piece.

Return to Izmir

The artifact was transported to Türkiye through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and has been placed on public display at the Izmir Archaeology Museum, close to its place of origin in the ancient city of Smyrna.

Officials described the return as part of a broader effort to recover cultural property removed from the country in previous decades, often through illicit channels.

Broader repatriation efforts

Turkish authorities said the case reflects increasing international cooperation in the return of cultural heritage items. In recent years, museums and private collections abroad have shown greater willingness to review provenance records and facilitate voluntary returns when artifacts are identified as having been removed unlawfully.

Ersoy said Türkiye will continue efforts to protect and reclaim its cultural heritage through scientific documentation and international partnerships.