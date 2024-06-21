Childhood friends and frequent collaborators Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, who first gained recognition with their Oscar-winning "Good Will Hunting" screenplay, have teamed up again for a new project.

It was recently announced that these stars would collaborate on a new movie called "Animals." However, with "Animals" being put on hold, the Hollywood stars have agreed to work on another project.

According to Deadline, a well-regarded entertainment news outlet, Damon and Affleck are set to star in the crime thriller film "RIP," which will be written and directed by Joe Carnahan. The plot of the film is being kept confidential, and production is anticipated to commence this fall.