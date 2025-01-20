In the conflict-ridden East African country of Sudan, the 2,000-year-old Meroe pyramids, under UNESCO protection, continue to stand tall in the desert, surviving war and neglect while shedding light on history.

The conflict between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), particularly in the capital, Khartoum, and other states, has caused significant damage to infrastructure, economy, education and health care since April 15, 2023.

At least 20,000 lives have been lost in the conflict, nearly 9 million displaced within Sudan, and more than 3 million driven to flee the country. It has also taken a toll on major tourist destinations.

Anadolu Agency (AA) has captured images of the more than 200 UNESCO-protected Meroe pyramids, located 200 kilometers (124 miles) north of Khartoum, which were once a major tourist attraction before the civil war.

The 2,000-year-old Meroe pyramids in Sudan, Dec. 28, 2024. (AA Photo)

The pyramids are known as the "Bejrawiya" pyramids, named after a nearby village. While they are 800 years older than the Egyptian pyramids and outnumber them, they were built on a smaller scale.

Conflict impacts tourism

Residents in Bejrawiya village guided tourists on camel rides and sold souvenirs in the past, but the conflict has brought tourism in Sudan to a halt.

The people of Bejrawiya, disheartened by the lack of recognition, want the world to discover the hidden treasures of the pyramids.

Some pyramids have been damaged or poorly restored due to natural and human factors, while conflict, economic hardship and political instability have prevented proper maintenance.

The region also suffered significant damage in the 19th century due to excavations by European archaeologists, particularly the interventions of Italian treasure hunter and explorer Giuseppe Ferlini.