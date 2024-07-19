Mimar Sinan, or Sinan the Architect, who left an indelible mark on the skylines of Ottoman cities with the hundreds of structures he built, continues to inspire admiration with his works, which have stood for centuries.

Sinan was born in Agirnas, a very small village near the city of Kayseri in today’s central Anatolian region of Türkiye in 1490 and was brought to Istanbul as a devshirme (conscripted child) during the reign of Yavuz Sultan Selim.

Participating in Sultan Selim's Egypt campaign in 1516, Sinan had the opportunity to acquaint himself with architectural works in the region. He examined structures from the Seljuk and Safavid periods as well as ancient buildings, thereby gaining significant knowledge in urban planning and the relationship between architecture and cities.

During the reign of Suleiman the Magnificent, Sinan, who became a janissary, or member of the infantry forming the Sultan's guard, participated in the Belgrade campaign of 1521 and the Rhodes campaign of 1522, rising through the ranks with his successes.

Ahmet Pasha Mosque stands alone as Mimar Sinan's sole masterpiece in Ankara, Türkiye, June 30, 2024. (İHA Photo)

In the 1534 Iraq campaign, Sinan built three galleys on the shores of Lake Van in Tatvan by the order of Lutfi Pasha, the grand vizier of Suleiman. He armed these ships with cannons and rifles to gather information about Safavid forces.

Sinan's ultimate aim was to practice architecture and he rose to prominence by serving closely and contributing to various campaigns of Suleiman the Magnificent.

In 1538, tasked again by Pasha, Sinan built a bridge over the Prut River in 13 days during the Moldavia campaign, earning Suleiman's admiration and being rewarded with the position of chief architect.

Sinan served as the chief architect for 49 years during the reigns of Suleiman the Magnificent, Selim II and Murad III.

Tomb by 'masterpiece'

Sinan continued his work with enthusiasm until the end of his nearly centurylong life and passed away in Istanbul in 1588. His tomb, which resembles a compass when viewed from above, is located right next to his "masterpiece," the Sulaymaniyah Complex.

According to his foundation charter, Sinan had three children with his wife Mihri Hatun. His daughters were named Neslihan and Ummuhan and his son Mehmed was martyred while Sinan was still alive.

Throughout his approximately 50-year career as chief architect, Sinan designed and constructed hundreds of structures, both large and small, and also repaired some buildings.

Over his lifetime, he created more than 350 works, including 82 mosques, 52 small mosques, 55 madrasas (religious schools), seven Quran schools, 20 tombs, 17 soup kitchens, three hospitals, six aqueducts, 10 bridges, 20 caravanserais (roadside inns), 36 palaces, eight cellars and 48 baths.

While mosques, small mosques and complexes are the most notable among his works, Sinan also built significant structures in other areas, such as bridges and aqueducts.

Brought water

With the Kirkcesme Water System, regarded as an engineering marvel, Sinan brought water to Istanbul from a distance of 55 kilometers (34 miles), thus solving the city’s water problem in the 16th century.

Key parts of this facility such as the Long Aqueduct, Broken Aqueduct and especially the Maglova Aqueduct still stand today as unique monuments of architecture and engineering.

Sinan, who was closely interested in the art forms of his time, incorporated 16th-century Ottoman ceramics, calligraphy, carving and decoration arts into his works.

In addition to building mosques, complexes and bridges during his tenure as chief architect, Sinan also restored and repaired some older structures.

To ensure the stability of the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, Sinan undertook significant work, reinforcing its dome and adding buttresses around it in 1573. His interventions have helped Hagia Sophia remain intact to this day.

Sinan also worked on demolishing buildings that obstructed the view of old and significant structures, such as houses and shops near Zeyrek Mosque and Rumeli Fortress. Additionally, he dealt with issues like water supply, the width of Istanbul's streets, house construction and sewer connections.

Architectural journey

Sinan described his progress in architecture through three major complexes built across the empire.

He considered the Sehzade Mosque, completed in 1548, as his "apprentice work," the Sulaymaniyah Mosque, completed in 1557, as his "journeyman work," and the Selimiye Mosque, opened for worship in 1575, as his "masterpiece."

With the mosques, complexes, bridges and other structures he created, Sinan enriched the capital of the empire, Istanbul, shaping the city's silhouette. In Istanbul alone, he built 36 mosques, 22 small mosques, 18 schools and madrassas, four Quran schools and libraries, and 12 baths.