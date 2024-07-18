The comprehensive restoration of Mimar Sinan's "masterpiece," Selimiye Mosque in Edirne, in northwest Türkiye, continues, with the repairs on the minarets now completed.

The restoration project, initiated by the Directorate General of Foundations under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism in November 2021 to ensure the mosque's future, is being carried out both inside and outside the structure simultaneously.

The main dome strengthening, along with the lead coating of the courtyard domes, has been completed.

As part of the restoration efforts, cement sections were removed from the structure and the mosque's wooden window frames were completely renewed.

The cement screed identified on the floor of the gallery level was removed, revealing the original flooring (küfeki stone).

Out of the 264 plaster infill panels inside the mosque, those replaced with plain glass or plexiglass during the 1983 restoration were renewed with stainless steel structures and bottle-bottom glass.

All exterior panels made of white cement were replaced with water-resistant plaster (anhydrite or sugar plaster) featuring stainless equipment and bottle-bottom glass.

The original wooden shutters and doors in the main hall were inspected, and repairs were made to address decay, material loss and missing parts, particularly at the lower edges. The fountain in the courtyard was also repaired.

During the restoration process, it was determined that the minarets were the most worn parts of the time-resistant structure.

The work on the four minarets, which are 85 meters (280 feet) tall including the finials, has been completed. Featuring three balconies, the minarets are intricately decorated and designed so that three people ascending the staircases can each do so in privacy.

Significant repairs and cleaning were performed on the stonework of the minarets. Another important task was the replication and installation of the original single turquoise tile located under the minaret caps, resulting in 64 replicated tiles being placed in their positions.

With the completion of the restoration work on the minaret to the right of the main entrance from the west, the work on all four minarets has been finished and the scaffolding on this minaret is being dismantled.