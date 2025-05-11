In a tucked-away corner of Istanbul’s historic Kuzguncuk neighborhood, the whimsical miniature worlds created by Uğur Emre Yürük are turning heads – and stopping tourists in their tracks.

Initially trained in international relations and political science at Yeditepe University, Yürük found his true calling not in diplomacy, but in art. Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), he shared how he transitioned from translation and directing gigs into miniature art, channeling personal stories and fantasies into tiny architectural marvels inside his workshop, Muhayyer.

Yürük began his artistic journey when his father opened a secondhand shop, sparking a fascination with objects and forgotten stories. The name “Muhayyer” itself, he explains, is a nod to the Turkish classical music mode muhayyer kürdi. The shop has stood for 23 years; Yürük has worked there for the last nine.

“I’ve always had hobbies across different disciplines,” he said. “But for the past four to five years, I’ve focused solely on imaginative architectural forms – floating cities, fantastical buildings. With every model I sell, I experiment with new techniques. Trial and error – mostly error – is how I’ve developed my own style.”

Uğur Emre Yürük working at his workshop in Kuzguncuk, Istanbul, Türkiye, May 9, 2025. (AA Photo)

Yürük carves blocks of drywall plaster by hand, using watercolor for coloring and finishing the models with varnish to ensure durability. “They become these cute, long-lasting architectural motifs,” he said proudly.

Drawing inspiration from books, games and artwork, Yürük prefers improvisation to replication. “Imagination isn’t really ours. We’re always inspired by something,” he said. “But I try not to copy existing visuals. I don’t aim to send a message. If it brings you peace or inspiration, that’s enough for me.”

His first major inspiration came from a book he once translated, describing floating cities. “That book gave me the first spark,” he said. “I also love Hayao Miyazaki’s work, although ironically I hadn’t seen Castle in the Sky or Howl’s Moving Castle when I started. Customers later pointed out the resemblance.”

Alongside selling and exhibiting his work, Yürük hosts small workshops for up to four participants. They spend three to four hours crafting miniature models together.

Reactions from passersby range from admiration to bewilderment. “Sometimes kids stop and stare – honestly, this shop survives thanks to the sparkle in their eyes,” he said. “Now and then, someone reacts harshly, but I get it. If I saw this on the street, I’d probably ask ‘What is this?’ too.”

Despite occasional criticism, Yürük says interactions with people from over a hundred countries keep him going. “It’s exhausting sometimes, but those connections push me forward.”

For Yürük, each creation is a form of exploration. “I never plan it out. I just carve and see what emerges – maybe it’s a town, a village, a castle. I combine elements based on instinct, not any set color theory,” he said. “Once the work is done, my anxiety and stress dissolve. I only really feel calm after the piece is finished.”