A grand tribute was paid to the celebrated Turkish folk poet Aşık Veysel on the solemn occasion of his 50th death anniversary as an extraordinary masterpiece was created in Bodrum in the form of a monumental portrait composed entirely of earth.

The year 2023 was officially designated as the "Year of Aşık Veysel" in Türkiye by Presidential Decree No. 32058. Additionally, UNESCO accorded Aşık Veysel a special place in its International Commemoration and Celebration Anniversaries Program. These distinctions underscored Aşık Veysel's, not only local but also universal, significance as an artist.

Project leader and photographer Cumhur Aygün shared his thoughts on the project, "Being a part of such a valuable organization brings us great joy. We chose Sia Familia for this event due to its natural, historical ambiance and its status as the cradle of many civilizations. The performance area, spanning 50 acres, surrounded by centuries-old trees, and offering a tranquil natural setting, will host many artistic events in the future. We take pride in having initiated the first artistic event in this environment, which adds value to Bodrum and embraces nature. We prepared for approximately two months, and the project came to life in about five days with a team of 20 people.

The "Aşık Veysel Black Earth Project" boasts a massive portrait measuring 25x35 meters, created entirely from soil. Crafting Veysel's portrait with 25,000 handfuls of earth on the 50th anniversary of his passing is a profound tribute to the master," he added.

Black Earth: Veysel's view

Aşık Veysel's ballad "Black Earth" ("Kara Toprak"), consisting of 11 verses, begins with the line "Dost dost diye nicesine sarıldım" ("I embraced many as friends"). Just like his other ballads, "Black Earth" reflects Aşık Veysel's sage-like personality in every aspect. The esteemed poet contemplates not only himself but also other living beings, humans, animals, the environment and nature.

His ballads delve into themes such as love, God, humanity, nature and love for one's homeland. In "Black Earth," Aşık Veysel emphasizes that in this transient world, one may experience disappointment from their parents, spouses, loved ones or friends, and the only unwavering companion that will never abandon them is the "faithful friend, black earth."

Ultimately, when everything comes to an end, just like reaching out to the warm darkness in a mother's womb, we return to the embrace of the black earth. Aşık Veysel's portrayal of "black earth" is a typical example of the holistic worldview, where everything is an interconnected whole.