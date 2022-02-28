The only known work of Ottoman architect Sinan in the Aegean Region, the Muradiye Mosque in Manisa province has been reopened for worship after about a year of restoration.

An interior view from the Muradiye Mosque, Manisa, western Turkey, Feb. 25, 2021. (IHA)

The mosque's dome has been restored and the old tiles are intact. The repair work had started on March 16 last year by the General Directorate of Foundations. The garden of the mosque also got a new look with the landscaping work done by the Şehzadeler Municipality.

The fourth-century-old Muradiye Mosque and its complex are among the most important works of the city. The complex, which was built in the name of Sultan Murad III between 1583 and 1592, consists of a mosque, madrassa, almshouse and shops. The madrassa was built following the classical Ottoman madrassa plan and shape.

The construction of the complex, whose project belongs to architect Sinan, was started by architect Mahmut Ağa and completed by architect Mehmet Ağa upon his death. However, Sinan could not see the completed structure when he was alive.

A close-up of the Muradiye Mosque, Manisa, western Turkey, Feb. 25, 2021. (IHA)

The "inverted T" planned mosque made of cut stone, which is the most spectacular part of the complex, is known as one of the most elegant examples of classical Ottoman architecture. The mosque is covered with a large central dome in the middle, a vaulted roof system on the sides and the mihrab (niche indicating the qibla) protrusion in the south.

There are two minarets with a single balcony at the corners of the northern façade. The finely ornamented interior is entered through a gate inlaid with ivory, mother-of-pearl and tortoiseshell. The mihrab wall is covered with Iznik tiles and the marble pulpit is described as a very valuable work of art. There are glasswork decorations on the upper windows.