While the Grammy Awards are around the corner, CBS announced Tuesday that BTS, Billie Eilish, Brothers Osborne, Brandi Carlile, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, and Olivia Rodrigo are among the first round of performers at this year's ceremony.

"The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah will host the 64th annual show from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas next month, expected to be a return to normalcy after last year's show was postponed, then muddled into a half-indoors, half-outdoors production during the pandemic. This year's show was already postponed from a scheduled Jan. 31 date due to the omicron spike.

The 2020 show snuck in just before the world shut down over COVID-19.

"Trevor was amazing as our host for the 63rd GRAMMY Awards with praise from the music community, music fans and critics," Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in a statement when announcing Noah's hosting gig in December.

Billie Eilish appears at the world premiere of "'No Time To Die" in London on Sept. 28, 2021. Eilish will perform during next month's Grammy ceremony in Las Vegas. (AP Photo)

"We're so excited to welcome Trevor back to the GRAMMYs stage and feel fortunate to once again have him hosting what we believe will be an unforgettable evening."

This will be the first time the Grammys have been held in Las Vegas, which has hosted the Latin Grammys 12 times since 2009.

Jon Batiste, known best as the bandleader on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," leads the pack with 11 nominations for his albums "Freedom," "We Are" and the soundtrack for Disney's animated jazz movie "Soul."

Rodrigo, the 19-year-old first-time nominee, scored seven nods: record of the year ("Drivers License"), album of the year ("Sour"), song of the year ("Drivers License"), best new artist, best pop solo performance ("Drivers License"), best pop vocal album ("Sour"), and best music video ("Good 4 U").

Eilish also scored seven nominations, while Carlile has five of her own, including two up for song of the year. Brothers Osborne have been nominated for best country duo/group performance for "Younger Me" and best country album for "Skeletons."

Olivia Rodrigo performs "Good 4 U" at the MTV Video Music Awards, New York, U.S., Sept. 12, 2021. (AP Photo)

K-pop sensations BTS are up for best pop duo/group performance for "Butter."

Lil Nas X, already a two-time winner, earned a string of nods for "Montero" and Harlow snagged two for his work on the same album.

Ten performers will vie for album of the year: Batiste ("We Are"), Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga ("Love For Sale"), Justin Bieber ("Justice"), Doja Cat ("Planet Her"), Eilish ("Happier Than Ever"), Lil Nas X ("Montero"), H.E.R. ("Back of my Mind"), Rodrigo ("sour"), Taylor Swift ("Evermore") and Kanye ("Donda").

The Grammys will air live on CBS on April 3, starting at 8 p.m. ET, as well as be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.