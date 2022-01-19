The upcoming Grammy Awards, which previously postponed its highly anticipated ceremony due to concerns over the omicron variant, will now be held on April 3 in Las Vegas, the Recording Academy and broadcaster CBS announced Tuesday.

The Grammy Awards celebrate the best performances in the music industry. Earlier, the ceremony was to take place on Jan. 31 in downtown Los Angeles, but organizers changed that date as the omicron variant sparked a new wave of COVID-19 infections.

Comedian Trevor Noah will host the ceremony, which will be televised and streamed live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Nominations for the 2022 Grammys were announced in November. Pianist and bandleader Jon Batiste led a field that ranged from rap to jazz music and embraced newcomers from teen pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo to veteran crooner Tony Bennett, 95, who won his first Grammy in 1963.

Last year, the 2021 Grammy Awards also were postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony was staged in March instead of January and included a mix of pre-recorded and live segments in front of a small, socially distanced audience.

Organizers provided few details about the 2022 show beyond the new date and location.

The new Grammy's date forced a switch for CMT Music Awards for country music, which had been scheduled for April 3. They will now take place later in April, CBS said.