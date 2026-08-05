Turkish rapper Mavi. (Photo courtesy of Hakan Uç)

Turkish rap star Mavi has entered a powerful new chapter with his latest release, “SSS.” A longtime presence in the music scene, Mavi has always stood out as an artist with a distinctive talent and creative vision. Defining him only as a rapper would be incomplete, as his interest in different genres and his constant experimentation have helped him stand apart from many artists of his generation.

His recent releases, “Bestie” and the newly released “Zeminler,” have become some of the most talked-about projects of this new period. In particular, “Zeminler” highlights Mavi's storytelling ability through its powerful production and thoughtful lyrics. Continuing to create without compromising his artistic identity, Mavi connects with listeners through music that feels authentic, personal, and full of character.

At a time when Turkish rap continues to evolve rapidly, Mavi remains one of the artists moving forward while staying true to his own identity. His latest releases suggest that he still has many stories to tell and many musical territories left to explore. His name is expected to be heard even more frequently in the future.

Murda Kozzy draws attention

Murda Kozzy has quickly gained strong appreciation from listeners with his latest project. Featuring a powerful beat and energetic atmosphere, the track stands out with production contributions from some of the most respected names in the Turkish rap scene: Müziğin Sihirbazları, Artz and Bugy.

Turkish rapper Murda Kozzy. (Photo courtesy of Hakan Uç)

The creative touch of these three acclaimed producers elevates the overall atmosphere of the song, while Murda Kozzy’s performance blends seamlessly with the production. Receiving significant attention across social media and digital platforms in a short period of time, the release has become another indication of the artist’s continued rise.

Turkish rapper Bugy. (Photo courtesy of Hakan Uç)

With his strong production choices and distinctive style, Murda Kozzy is emerging as one of the new-generation rap artists who are expected to make an even greater impact on the scene in the coming years.

Turkish rapper Artz. (Photo courtesy of Hakan Uç)

Özülkü duo captivates Bodrum

The legendary figures of Turkish pop music, Eda and Metin Özülkü, brought an unforgettable performance to Başka Resort, one of Bodrum’s most popular destinations. Known not only for their musical harmony onstage but also for their inspiring partnership in life, the couple delivered a performance that took audiences on a nostalgic journey spanning decades of Turkish music.

Performing for nearly three hours against the breathtaking backdrop of Bodrum Castle, the Özülkü duo sang their beloved classics together with holidaymakers and received a standing ovation for their energy and stage presence.

The highlight of the evening came when successful young artist Güliz Ayla, who was among the guests, was invited onto the stage by the couple. Ayla added a special touch to the night with her popular songs, creating a memorable collaboration.

Bringing together music, friendship, and the unique atmosphere of Bodrum nights, this special evening at Başka Resort left guests with unforgettable memories and celebrated the timeless power of live performance.