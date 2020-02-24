Akbank Sanat art gallery in Istanbul is set to host the Finnish Kari Ikonen Trio at 8 p.m. on Feb. 26 as part of the 30th Anniversary of Akbank Jazz Concerts.

The trio's two albums ”Bright” and “Beauteous Tales and Offbeat Stories” on German label Ozella have gained a lot of international success, making the band busy playing at clubs and festivals all over Europe, and in Japan, South-Korea, Russia, Turkey, Australia and the U.S. The band comprises Kari Ikonen on piano, Olli Rantala on contrabass and Markku Ounaskari on the drum.

The trio's third album “Wind, Frost & Radiation” was released in May 2018.

Along with the trio Ikohen, a pianist, keyboardist and composer, continues his solo career with other bands like Orchestra Nazionale Della Luna, Quartet Ajaton and Trio Toffa and also participates in projects with Louis Sclavis, Bob Moses, Tom Arthurs, Ingrid Jensen, Tony Malaby, Jeff Denson, Vincent Courtois and Juhani Aaltonen. Ikonen has won many international awards with his compositions. He was awarded the Finnish Jazz Musician of the Year by the Yrjö-Award in 2013.

Joe Woodard from DownBeat, an American magazine devoted to music, said the Kari Ikonen Trio "achieves an ensemble sound that is fresh, subtle, and tickled by gentle surprises.” Also, Jazz Journal praised the trio by saying: “This is a wholly original take on the improvising piano trio.”

The tickets for the concert can be bought from biletix or Akbank Sanat.