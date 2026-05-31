World-renowned Italian tenor, songwriter and composer Andrea Bocelli met with music lovers in Istanbul as part of a special world tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of his album “Romanza.”

At the concert held at Beşiktaş Tüpraş Stadium, the artist performed a special repertoire centered on selections from the "Romanza" album, along with works such as "Vivere," "Vivo per Lei" and "Caruso."

Turkish singer Kenan Doğulu joined Bocelli on stage as a special guest and performed the song "Il Mare Calmo Della Sera."

Speaking to an Anadolu Agency (AA) reporter before the concert, Doğulu said that Bocelli has been one of the artists he has looked up to for many years.

"He is a wonderful singer and an extraordinary person. Being able to sing with him today means a great deal to me. I consider it both a tremendous honor and an important milestone in my career," he said.

Throughout his career, Bocelli has been nominated for five Grammy Awards and six Latin Grammy Awards. At the concert, he was accompanied by conductor Marcello Rota, soprano Serena Gamberoni, baritone Roberto De Candi and violinist Anastasiya Petrysak.

Record-breaking album

Released in 1997, the "Romanza" album quickly achieved worldwide sales of more than 20 million copies. Earning Platinum and Diamond certifications in more than 20 countries, the album became the best-selling Italian-language album of all time and secured its place in music history as one of the most successful albums ever released in a language other than English.

The album is also regarded as one of the most important works symbolizing Bocelli’s rise to international fame.