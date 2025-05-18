Austria won the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday in the Swiss city of Basel, while Israel’s participation in the final drew protests because of Tel Aviv’s military actions in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli singer Yuval Raphael faced boos and pro-Palestine flags from the audience during his performance at the 69th edition of the contest that hosted 26 countries in the final.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organized the contest, was criticized for airing applause sounds instead of the jeers during the live broadcast.

Social media platforms were flooded with visuals showing banners and chants supporting Palestine, with many users accusing the EBU of censorship.

Swiss broadcaster SRG SSR reported that two protesters tried to storm the stage at the end of Raphael's performance, with one throwing paint.

Both were detained by security.

Despite the protests, Israel finished second with 357 points, behind Austria's JJ, who won 436 for "Wasted Love.”

Estonia was third with 356 points.

Thousands gathered in Basel’s Barfusserplatz Square ahead of the final to demand Israel’s exclusion from the competition and demanded that the EBU permanently ban the country.

The protest came amid growing criticism of the EBU’s decision to exclude Russia in 2022 for the Ukraine war but not Israel for its actions in Gaza.

Spain’s public broadcaster RTVE also voiced solidarity with Gaza, airing a message in Spanish and English before the final that read: "When it comes to human rights, silence is not an option. Peace and justice for Palestine.”

Protests had marked Eurovision’s earlier events in Basel, including the opening ceremony and both semifinals, with demonstrations drawing significant attention across Europe.

The Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, killing more than 53,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.