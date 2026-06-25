In the music industry, some artists thrive in the spotlight, while others build their careers as the invisible architects behind songs that reach millions of listeners. In recent years, one of the most talked-about names in the European music business has been Berken Doğan, better known in the industry as Berky.

Born in Germany, the multi-instrumentalist, composer and producer began his musical journey at the age of 6 with classical piano training. Developing a deep interest in music theory from an early age, Berky steadily refined his technical skills and musical knowledge. His introduction to electronic music and hip-hop culture during his teenage years would become one of the defining turning points of his career.

By combining the discipline of classical music with the energy of modern urban culture, Berky developed a distinctive musical identity. His unique approach to dance music, infused with strong urban influences, quickly established him as one of Europe’s most exciting producers and songwriters.

Having lived in major cultural capitals such as London, Moscow and New York, Berky successfully incorporated the diversity and creative energy of these cities into his work. Drawing inspiration from different cultures and musical traditions, he evolved into not only one of Germany’s most successful hitmakers but also one of the leading creative forces in the European music industry.

Today, Berky’s signature can be found behind some of the biggest success stories in recent German music history. His songwriting and production credits include major hits such as “Madonna” by Bausa and Apache 207, “Wunder” by Ayliva and Apache 207, as well as Ayliva’s “Wie?” and Apache 207’s “Neunzig.”

The numbers reflect the scale of his achievements. Projects featuring Berky’s contributions have surpassed 1.8 billion streams worldwide. Throughout his career, he has earned two Platinum and three Gold certifications while contributing to more than 17 number-one records on the Official German Music Charts – an impressive milestone that places him among the industry’s most successful contemporary creators.

However, it appears that Berky’s ambitions extend far beyond Europe.

This Friday, the accomplished musician will release his first major American project. The collaboration brings together country music star Chase Matthew and renowned hip-hop artist Waka Flocka Flame, marking a significant new chapter in Berky’s international career.

Working alongside a globally recognized artist such as Waka Flocka Flame, who attracts more than 13 million monthly listeners on Spotify, is widely viewed as a strong indicator that Berky is poised to expand his European success into the highly competitive U.S. market.

Producing a hit song is difficult. Sustaining that level of success year after year is even harder. Yet while still in one of the most productive periods of his career, Berky continues to move confidently toward a broader global presence.

He may remain behind the scenes, but his signature is already embedded in songs listened to by millions. And all signs suggest that in the years ahead, that signature will continue to appear on even bigger stages around the world.

Pantera to perform in Istanbul

Legendary heavy metal band Pantera is set to meet Turkish fans with a long-awaited concert in Istanbul. Organized by Bayhan Music, the highly anticipated event will take place on Sunday, July 12, 2026, at Ataköy Marina Arena, bringing together metal enthusiasts for one of the most significant live music events of the year.

(L-R) Rex Brown, Charlie Benante and Phil Anselmo of Pantera perform at Pine Knob Music Theater in Clarkston, Michigan, U.S., July 17, 2025. (Getty Images Photo)

Known for their aggressive sound, explosive stage performances and a catalog of genre-defining classics, Pantera has reached millions of listeners worldwide and remains one of the most influential bands in heavy metal history. The upcoming show will mark the band’s first-ever performance in Türkiye, making the event a historic moment for local fans.

Joining Pantera on this special night will be extreme metal standouts Cavalera Conspiracy and Bodysnatcher, adding even more intensity to an already powerful lineup. Featuring high-energy performances, crushing riffs and a large-scale stage production, the event is expected to be one of the standout metal concerts of the 2026 summer season.

As part of Pantera’s European tour, the Istanbul stop is shaping up to be a landmark occasion for Türkiye’s metal community. Fans and industry observers alike expect the performance to become one of the most memorable nights in the country’s metal concert history.

For those eager to witness one of heavy metal’s most enduring legacies live on stage, the countdown has officially begun. On July 12, Istanbul will host one of the loudest and most powerful nights of the year.

Get ready for the heaviest night of 2026.

Upcoming novel

Behind the dazzling lights of the music industry lies a world that most people never see – a world shaped by fame, wealth, power struggles, ambition and the hidden costs of success.

In my upcoming novel, to be published soon by Turkuvaz Kitap, readers will embark on an extraordinary journey into the backstage realities of the music business. Some chapters will surprise you. Certain revelations may seem almost unbelievable. More than once, you may find yourself thinking, “So this is what really happens behind the scenes.”

This is more than just a novel. It is a story about dreams, ambition, ego and the personal sacrifices often required in the pursuit of success. Through compelling characters and gripping narratives, the book explores the complexities of an industry that fascinates millions while concealing its most dramatic stories from public view.

For anyone curious about the realities hidden behind fame and the spotlight, this novel promises a thought-provoking and unforgettable reading experience.