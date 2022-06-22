Organized by the Jazz Society of Turkey with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the sixth International Bodrum Jazz Festival started with the theme of “Blue Jazz.”

The festival is bringing art-filled days to Turkey’s Aegean resort town Bodrum this year one more time with its jazz and blues concerts, workshops and exhibitions. The event is being held in Dibeklihan Culture and Art Village.

In the festival, where free events are also taking place, events that take place in the same venue on the same day can be attended with a single ticket. The stage and audience areas of the festival, which also show sensitivity to the measures of the global pandemic process, comply with the distance and hygiene rules.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Ankara and Bodrum Jazz Festivals Director Pınar Gürer stated that difficult times were passed due to the pandemic and it is very nice to be together again with joy and happiness.

Stating that this year's theme is "Blue Jazz," Gürer said, "We wanted to draw attention to the climate crisis this year. We say that the color blue suits Bodrum the most. We want Bodrum to protect its blue shores forever. We will reflect sad jazz tones in blue notes."

The festival, which is a member of the European Jazz Network, will also exchange artists with the Rhodes Jazz Festival. The festival will run until June 30.