Organized by the Jazz Society of Turkey with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the 6th International Bodrum Jazz Festival is set to start with the theme of "Blue Jazz."

According to a statement made by the ministry, the festival, which will be held from June 21-30, will bring a lively atmosphere to the streets of Bodrum with jazz, blues concerts, workshops and exhibitions.

The festival, which is a member of the European Jazz Network (EJN), will also exchange artists with the Rhodes Jazz Festival.

Some events of the festival will be watched online.

The ensemble performing at the 5th International Bodrum Jazz Festival, Bodrum, Turkey, Sept. 11, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Jazz Society of Turkey)

Events will be held in iconic historical locations of Bodrum such as Bodrum Castle North Trench and Dibeklihan Culture and Art Village. The events held at the same venue on the same day can be enjoyed with a single ticket.

The stage and audience areas of the festival will be organized in line with social distancing and hygiene measures.