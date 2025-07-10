Brazilian jazz musician Roger Jose Cury, known by his stage name Roge, captivated music lovers at the 32nd Istanbul Jazz Festival, organized by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (IKSV) and sponsored by Garanti BBVA.

Performing at the historic Esma Sultan Mansion, Roge was accompanied by Daniel Conceiçao Santana on drums and Emerson Matheus Alcantara on bass and drums, delivering an unforgettable live experience.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Roge reflected on the significance of his Curyman albums, which hold a special place in his life. "There are two albums and they mean a lot to me," he shared.

"Speaking through music in a different country, language and culture was very challenging. I moved with my family from Brazil to the United States. This album feels like a portrait of my life."

Roge highlighted how deeply Brazilian culture shapes his music but noted that the unique style he developed wouldn’t have been possible to create in Brazil itself. This limitation prompted his move to the United States, where he connected with American producer Thomas Brenneck and successfully fused musical styles such as samba, funk and soul.

Making his debut performance in Türkiye, Roge shared how eager and curious he was about visiting Istanbul. He mentioned that his friends back in Brazil were equally excited about his trip. He described Istanbul as a unique and special city, and expressed his ongoing enthusiasm and happiness about being able to perform there alongside friends.

Regarding the emotional range in his music, Roge explained that life encompasses much more than just joy. He believes it’s important to embrace all feelings honestly, acknowledging that emotions fluctuate much like waves. This natural ebb and flow should also be reflected in music, which needs to balance energetic, fast-paced rhythms with slower, more contemplative pieces to truly capture life’s dynamics.

Festival continues

The 32nd Istanbul Jazz Festival will continue to delight audiences with concerts and workshops until July 17.

On July 10, jazz vocalist Meltem Ege will share the stage with American trumpeter Matt Von Roderick at the Hilton Istanbul Bosphorus.

The Kerem Görsev Quintet will perform on July 11, also at the Hilton Istanbul Bosphorus.

On July 13, the festival's “Jazz Ferry” will set sail from Kabataş, offering concertgoers a unique experience of live jazz accompanied by the scenic Bosphorus.

The “Night Stroll” concert series will feature young talents and independent voices on July 16 and July 17 at Kadıköy Cinema and Moda Stage, adding a fresh and vibrant energy to the festival lineup.