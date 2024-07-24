British music group Massive Attack took the stage in Istanbul on Tuesday night, mesmerizing fans at Bonus Parkorman, one of the city's premier concert venues.

The concert featured special appearances by musicians Elizabeth Fraser, Young Fathers, Deborah Miller and Horace Andy. The performance began with the track "Risingson" and included a setlist of beloved songs such as "Girl I Love You," "Black Milk," "Take It There," "Gone," "Minipoppa," "Voodoo in My Blood," "Song to the Siren," "Inertia Creeps," "Rockwrok," "Angel," "Safe From Harm," "Unfinished Sympathy," "Karmacoma" and "Teardrop."

A notable moment occurred when group member Daddy G (Grant Marshall) took the stage wearing a Palestinian keffiyeh, drawing attention from the audience.

Known for their impactful music and politically charged messages, Massive Attack continued their tradition by highlighting global issues throughout the concert. A large screen on stage displayed written updates on world headlines, including the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, a U.N. Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire and unconditional release of hostages in Gaza, statistics on displaced citizens, deforestation, the effects of oppression in Palestine and other pressing global matters.

The band also presented a visual show, which, along with their music, garnered a strong response from the audience.