After a long period of anticipation, the album has finally been released. Yes, I am referring to Cem Adrian and his recently unveiled folk album, "Selections – Essentials 4/CEM," exuding the authentic essence of our homeland.

Undoubtedly, I had the pleasure of immersing myself in these songs throughout the production process. There is much to articulate about this album. First and foremost, "Selections" is not merely a folk album; it stands as a profound work of art capable of effectively transmitting the intrinsic fabric of a cultural legacy to the younger generation. Adrian beautifully encapsulates this sentiment by succinctly stating in his album, "Greetings to a culture with respect."

Now, delving into the structural content of the album; it comprises 12 tracks, spanning from folk poet Aşık Veysel to Pir Sultan Abdal, Ahmet Yurt to Nesimi, all meticulously crafted with reverence and love. Each song holds a unique place in my heart, as my readers might already know about my special connection to folk tunes. However, there are moments when certain melodies manage to step forward and etch themselves a bit deeper into your heart. For me, in this album, the track that has left an indelible mark is the one I've cherished for years, "Ben Melanet Hırkasını."

It's worth acknowledging that the master of the cura, Gökhan Kılıç, has also left his imprint on our hearts with the resonant tones of his cura in this album.

Cem Adrian, a versatile Turkish artist, excels as a singer, songwriter, author, producer and director. His remarkable vocal range spans from bass to soprano, thanks to vocal cords that are three times the length of an average person's.

Justin Timberlake is back

The globally renowned pop sensation and best-selling artist Justin Timberlake has released his new single "Selfish" under the RCA Records label, accompanied by a stunning music video.

The song, reflecting the artist's trademark pop sound with infectious melodies and iconic emotional vocals, marks Timberlake's first solo work since his 2018 album "Man of the Woods." The music video, directed by Bradley J. Calder, unveils the production process and blurs the line between performance and reality, bringing the introspective spirit of the song to life.

Born in Middlesbrough, U.K., and a globally acclaimed artist with billions of streams, James Arthur has shared his fifth studio album. (Photo courtesy of Sony Music Entertainment)

James Arthur's 5th album

Born in Middlesbrough, U.K., and a globally acclaimed artist with billions of streams, James Arthur has shared his fifth studio album, "Bitter Sweet Love," with his fans. The new album celebrates James's return to his best by producing 13 world-class tracks, including hits like "A Year Ago," "Blindside," "Just Us," "Homecoming," "Sleepwalking" and the title track "Bitter Sweet Love."

In 2024, the artist will embark on a massive world tour covering various arenas worldwide, including Wembley Arena in London, with tickets selling out instantly.

Selin is the rising star of Türkiye's next-generation music scene. (Photo courtesy of Warner Music Türkiye)

New track from Selin

Selin, one of the most successful names of recent times with her productions, released a new song titled "Ne Senle Ne Sensiz" ("With or Without You") on Jan. 26 under the Warner Music Türkiye label. Known for her remarkable works both in Türkiye and globally, the talented artist introduced her new song, which she has been teasing on her social media accounts.

The lyrics of the song are signed by Selin, Uğurhan Özay and Mert Çodur, while the composition is a collaboration between Selin and the project's producer Emirhan Özer. With a unique vocal performance, carefully crafted arrangement and a catchy melody, Selin merges her emotions into the song, portraying the toxic relationship between two people who don't get along but can't stay away from each other.

Selin expressed her feelings about the new song: "Sometimes you find yourself in an unhealthy relationship, but you continue it. You know you don't get along, but you can't let go at the same time. 'With or Without You' exactly tells this. We can all be self-sufficient, but sometimes we load so much meaning onto certain people that we feel we can't let go of them. This eventually turns into a bad habit."

The cover design for Selin's new song is credited to Kaan Walsh, a multi-disciplined graphic designer.