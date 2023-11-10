Selin, the rising star of Türkiye's next-generation music scene, has completed her concert schedule in Türkiye and embarked on a U.S. tour.

The young artist, aiming to make a name for herself globally, took a significant step toward her goal by adding the U.S. tour to her busy concert calendar. Performing at The Moroccan Lounge in Los Angeles, Mohawk in Austin, the Heights Theater in Houston and showcasing her talent at Drom and Sofar Sounds in New York City, Selin filled every venue she visited.

Selin achieved great success in Türkiye this summer with her Turkish song and viral hit "Yalancı Bahar" ("Lair Spring"), which has been on the "Top 50 Türkiye" and "Viral 50 Türkiye" charts for over two months. She has been delivering electrifying performances at summer concerts and collaborated with successful rappers like Motive and groups like Dolu Kadehi Ters Tut.

Semicenk, whose distinct voice and unique musical interpretation have garnered attention globally. (Photo by Hakan Uç)

'Semicenk era'

Semicenk released his new song "Fark Ettim," which roughly translates to "I Have Realized." Naturally, we noticed the new song right away. Semicenk and his team nailed it with a fantastic rhythm. He releases a new song, which quickly gains recognition, and without losing momentum, another song is released. In addition to this, the young artist toured extensively throughout the summer season, leaving virtually no city untouched. In the evolving music industry, quickly deciphering the codes and taking action swiftly has become crucial. Semicenk and his team are keeping a close eye on this trend, making this period the "Semicenk era."

Semicenk, whose distinct voice and unique musical interpretation have garnered attention, is becoming a prominent name. With a solid foundation in music education and the ability to play various instruments, Semicenk brings a remarkable depth to his artistry. Despite his young age, he possesses prior stage experience, contributing to his dynamic performances.

Mavi is one of the most successful names in the music scene. (Photo by Hakan Uç)

Mavi

I met Mavi, which translates to "Blue," a long time ago in the rap music scene. He's a very successful name in those circles. However, Mavi greeted his fans with a completely different style. A delightful launch event was organized for his new song "Sen ve Yıldız" at IKSV recently, which I attended. Mavi, blending various music genres such as pop, rock and funk, created a unique style, and once again, he received a full score from me for this piece. I've added it to my playlist. Despite being released just a few days ago under the Warner Music Türkiye label, the song has already started making its way to various platforms. Mavi's powerful vocals, combined with the success of the producer Arda Deniz, resulted in a magnificent piece.

Turkish rapper Beko. (Photo by Hakan Uç)

Bekom

After wondering for a while when Bekom would release a new song, he finally dropped a solo single. The song is called "VIN VIN" and was released under the SAVANA label. Bekom, along with a strong team including Soylu, Kaan Emre Günal and Azad Ilhan, produced and presented "VIN VIN." I believe that this track will soon find its deserved place on the charts. In a recent conversation about his music, Bekom mentioned that he will continue working without interruption and plans to release an EP in 2024. I prefer not to share the details here. He will share the details of this EP project with his fans in the early months of next year. "VIN VIN" is on my recommended list for those who have not listened to it yet.