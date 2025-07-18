Dire Straits Legacy, a supergroup composed of former members of the legendary British rock band Dire Straits, will perform in Türkiye this fall as part of their global tour.

The band will take the stage at Harbiye Cemil Topuzlu Open-Air Theater in Istanbul on Sept. 27, followed by a show at Oran Open-Air Stage in Ankara on Sept. 28.

Bringing the iconic sound of Dire Straits back to life, the group features original keyboardist Alan Clark, along with musicians Phil Palmer, Danny Cummings, Mel Collins and Marco Caviglia, all of whom contributed to the band’s studio recordings and world tours.

Dire Straits Legacy will perform a setlist featuring fan favorites such as “Money for Nothing,” “Sultans of Swing,” “Walk of Life,” “Romeo and Juliet,” “Brothers in Arms” and “Tunnel of Love,” drawn from the band’s six platinum albums. The tour has been playing to sold-out venues across the world.

Dire Straits, widely considered one of the most influential rock bands in music history, sold over 120 million albums worldwide before disbanding in 1995.