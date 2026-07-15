Composer and pianist Fahir Atakoğlu said music has the power to preserve collective memories and help societies reflect on painful historical events, as he discussed his works marking moments of national and human tragedy.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) ahead of the 10th anniversary of the 2016 coup attempt by the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), Atakoğlu said his composition “Epic of July 15” was inspired by the suffering and trauma experienced by people during the events.

“When I wrote ‘Epic of July 15,’ I was thinking entirely about people,” Atakoğlu said. “I thought about how people were forced into conflict with one another and how we witnessed such painful scenes.”

He said the piece was written with the hope that similar tragedies would never happen again.

“I wanted these melodies to remind people that what humans did to each other – what brothers did to brothers – should never be repeated,” he said.

Atakoğlu said that although he did not witness the events firsthand, he tried to put himself in the place of those who experienced that night. "From the first moment to the last, there was a chronological narrative," he said. "I asked myself, 'If I were there, what would I experience? How would I feel?'

Atakoğlu said art plays an important role in helping societies learn from history.

“Art, in all its forms, is very important for us to take lessons from history and move toward something better,” he said.

He described music as a universal language that connects people through emotions.

“Music reaches the heart,” Atakoğlu said. “We are all human, and our common point is our emotions. Art speaks to those emotions.”

The composer said historical events should be preserved through all forms of art, including music, painting, literature and poetry.

“The power of art is endless,” he said. “Music, compositions, books and paintings will always remind us of these events so that we do not forget.”

Atakoğlu also spoke about his recent work for an exhibition on the deportation of the Ahiska Turks, saying he wanted to bring greater attention to their history.

“The history of the Ahiska Turks is not widely known in our society,” he said. “I tried to tell their journey and their years of exile through music.”

He said working on projects involving historical and social issues has allowed him to create lasting works.

“I write what I feel as a human being – what I see and experience,” he said. “People connect with it.”

Discussing global events, Atakoğlu said the suffering of Palestinians has also influenced his artistic perspective.

“What is happening in Palestine and the suffering inflicted on the Palestinian people is shameful for humanity,” he said. “As a sensitive person, it is impossible not to see or feel such suffering.”

He added that artists can contribute by creating works that help people connect emotionally with major events.

“Through my writings and melodies, I can try to convey those feelings and keep them alive,” he said.

Atakoğlu said he plans to present his Ahiska Turks composition to international audiences through live performances. He is also working on music for the TRT Tabii series “Alesta” and hopes to bring the music of the television project “Magnificent Century” to concert stages.

He also said he would like his composition “100,” created for the centenary of the Republic of Türkiye, to be performed by symphony orchestras across the country.