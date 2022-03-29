A famous Turkish singer with Arabic and Kurdish heritage, Ibrahim Tatlıses is scheduled to give a concert in Israel on June 28 amid the normalization process between Turkey and Israel.

The concert will take place at the Sultan's Pool concert venue in West Jerusalem.

Tatlıses is not only famous in Turkey but also in many Middle Eastern countries with his songs in the arabesque genre. He gave a concert in Tel Aviv in 2005.

Apart from his singing career, Tatlıses is also famous for his turbulent business career and personal affairs. In 2011, Tatlıses also survived an armed attack that left him with a severe head wound.

The singer's performance comes amid a thaw in relations between Turkey and Israel.

As part of the normalization process, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett could visit Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Friday.

Earlier in March, Erdoğan said he believed Israeli President Isaac Herzog's visit to Turkey would be a turning point in the long-strained relations between the regional powers and that Ankara was ready to cooperate in the Eastern Mediterranean with a focus on the energy sector.

"In this process, Israeli Prime Minister Bennett may come as well. With his arrival too, there may be a chance to start a new era in Turkey-Israel ties," Erdoğan told reporters on a return flight from a NATO summit in Brussels.

"One of the most important steps we can take together for bilateral ties, I believe, would be cooperation in natural gas," he added and said details of the cooperation would be discussed later during a visit by his foreign and energy ministers to Israel.

Herzog visited Turkey earlier this month to meet Erdoğan, the first visit by an Israeli head of state since 2007, as the countries seek to mend fractured ties.