Ferdi Tayfur, the iconic singer, composer, lyricist and actor who passed away on Jan. 2, was bid farewell in a heartfelt ceremony in Istanbul. The funeral, held on Jan. 4 at the Barbaros Hayrettin Pasha Mosque following the afternoon prayer, brought together family, friends, fans and prominent figures from Türkiye's cultural and political spheres.

The crowd at the funeral of the late Ferdi Tayfur at the Barbaros Hayrettin Pasha Mosque Is,tanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 4, 2025. (AA Photo)

Tayfur’s children stood by, receiving condolences from the many attendees, while the artist’s Turkish flag-draped casket symbolized the nation's respect and admiration. Among the mourners were Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Istanbul Governor Davut Gül, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chair Devlet Bahçeli, Future Party (GP) Chair Ahmet Davutoğlu and renowned artists such as Ahmet Selçuk Ilkan, Ümit Besen, Yavuz Bingöl and Mahsun Kırmızıgül. After the funeral prayer, the beloved artist was laid to rest at Yeniköy Cemetery.

Tribute at AKM

Later that day, a commemorative event was held at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) to celebrate Tayfur's enduring legacy. The ceremony, hosted by popular radio presenter Mehmet Akbay, had a moment of silence and recitation of the national anthem.

Ersoy delivered a moving speech, reflecting on Tayfur’s unmatched ability to touch hearts through his music. "For decades, his songs became a haven for people to share their emotions and find solace. His legacy is not just about his art, but about how he was cherished as 'Ferdi Baba (Father Ferdi),' an expression of the deep respect and love he inspired," said Ersoy. He further emphasized Tayfur’s pivotal role in popularizing Arabesque music, calling him a cultural icon whose influence would endure for generations.

Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy delivers a moving speech, reflecting on Tayfur’s unmatched ability to touch hearts through his music, at AKM, Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 4, 2025. (AA Photo)

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu praised Tayfur as a unique artist who captured the struggles and dreams of a nation through his music. "His lyrics and melodies gave voice to the hardships of migration, poverty, and adapting to city life, resonating deeply with everyone who experienced these challenges," Imamoğlu noted.

Esteemed artists and close friends of Tayfur, including Orhan Gencebay and Ibrahim Tatlıses, also shared their heartfelt memories. Gencebay recalled their close friendship and how they remained brothers at heart despite media attempts to label them as rivals. "Ferdi was more than an artist; he was a kind soul who brought people together. His mission on this earth was completed beautifully," he said.

Renowned artist Orhan Gencebay shares his heartfelt memories of the late Ferdi Tayfur, at AKM, Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 4, 2025. (AA Photo)

Tatlıses, visibly emotional, described Tayfur as the "prince of Arabesque music," adding, "We’ve lost a true legend, but his music and the love of his fans will keep his spirit alive."

The ceremony concluded with a poignant message from Recep Ergül, president of the Musical Work Owners' Society of Türkiye (MESAM). He emphasized Tayfur’s lasting legacy and highlighted his son, Taha, as a promising young musician who would continue his father’s tradition.