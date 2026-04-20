One of Türkiye’s most influential music figures, Murat Yeter, is preparing to meet listeners with his long-awaited album project “FOLK.”

The project will be released under Sony Music Türkiye and its powerful opening track is “Halay,” featuring one of Turkish pop music’s iconic names, Kenan Doğulu.

Written and composed by Kenan Doğulu, "Halay" opens the album in a bold and energetic way, carried by his dynamic, enthusiastic, and impactful performance. Specially produced for the FOLK project and positioned as a candidate to become a “new folk anthem of Türkiye,” the song also stands as a strong symbol of the more than 30-year friendship and stage collaboration between Kenan Doğulu and Murat Yeter.

Murat Yeter, a key figure in Turkish music, serves as both producer and musical director of the album. The project consists of 14 tracks and reintroduces well-known folk songs to audiences in collaboration with some of Türkiye’s most respected artists.

Turkish musicians Kenan Doğulu (L) and Murat Yeter pose together. (Photo courtesy of Hakan Uç)

The album aims to bridge artists and leading musicians in Türkiye while reflecting national excitement ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It will be released gradually, with three songs shared each week and the full album will be completed by May 15.

Spanning traditional Anatolian melodies with updated arrangements, “FOLK” creates a strong bridge between folk tradition and contemporary music. The repertoire includes songs originating from regions such as Azerbaijan, Cyprus and Thessaloniki and each of the 14 tracks is reinterpreted by surprise guest artists, turning the project into a long-lasting musical archive.

Each performance is produced with modern production techniques, preserving the timeless spirit of folk music while building a strong connection with younger audiences.

Murat Yeter, who began his musical journey at the age of eight in Kasımpaşa and later performed in venues ranging from wedding halls to casinos, took a major step forward at age 13 when he participated in the Houston Jazz Festival. With his background as a drummer, composer and arranger, he now reinterprets Anatolian rhythms with a modern and contemporary sound identity.

MARSİ makes strong entrance

A new name has entered the music industry: MARSİ.

With the release of the debut single “Unutuldun,” MARSİ quickly attracted attention and became a trending name within the first week.

The track stands out with its high energy and catchy rhythm, making an immediate impact from the first listen. Its fast-paced structure and flow especially highlight its dance-oriented design.

The music video further strengthens this impression. Featuring intense dance performances, the clip draws viewers in with its energy and tempo and has quickly begun spreading across social media platforms.

MARSİ positions this debut not as a simple introduction but as a powerful entry into the industry, immediately placing the artist among emerging names to watch. Creating such an impact with a first single is not easy – but MARSİ achieves it on the very first attempt.

Wolf Alice to perform in Istanbul

One of the cult bands of the British alternative rock scene, Wolf Alice, will take the stage in Istanbul on the night of July 15, 2026, at KüçükÇiftlik Park, organized by Epifoni.

Formed in 2013, the band quickly became a defining voice of their generation. With their fourth album, "The Clearing," released last year, they solidified their position as one of the most important contemporary rock bands. They also recently won the BRIT Award for “Group of the Year.”

Their debut album, "My Love Is Cool" captured the emotions of youth, while their 2018 Mercury Prize-winning album "Visions of a Life" and their 2022 U.K. chart-topping album, "Blue Weekend" continued their rise.

Wolf Alice has shared the stage with many major artists, including Harry Styles and has toured extensively worldwide. They have delivered historic performances at major festivals such as Primavera Sound, Radio 1’s Big Weekend and Glastonbury, often selling out shows across multiple countries.

Their ongoing tour celebrating their latest album includes Istanbul as one of its 2026 stops. The band blends Ellie Rowsell’s powerful vocals with signature guitar tones to create a sound that is both nostalgic and modern.

Sezen Aksu releases new album

The new album by Sezen Aksu, "Biz de Yeniden Başlarız," has been released and is now available to listeners on digital platforms.

Renowned Turkish singer Sezen Aksu speaks during an event, Istanbul, Türkiye, Nov. 26, 2012. (Shutterstock Photo)

The album brings together nine songs that were inspired by earlier projects titled “Demo” and “Demo 2,” reworked with contemporary sound arrangements.

Continuing her uninterrupted creative output, Sezen Aksu follows her previous album “Paşa Gönül Şarkıları” with this new offering.

Songs originally written by Aksu for interpretation by other artists are also included in this album in newly arranged versions.

The arrangements feature contributions from musicians such as Mustafa Ceceli, Mithat Can Özer, Ozan Bayraşa and Aytuğ Yargıç. The album cover design is by Ali Taran.

Produced by Sezen Aksu and Murat Bulut, with production coordination by Özgür Aras, “Biz de Yeniden Başlarız” is now available on digital music platforms.