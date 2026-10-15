Imagine a singer with a name, a face and a date of birth. Fans follow them, watch their performances and wait for their next release. But when the concert ends, there is no backstage visit. Because there is no real person behind the image.

Meet Yuri, China’s AI-generated virtual star. According to an Oct. 7 report by ABC, Yuri’s official identity record includes a name, date of birth, address and facial features. A team of people manages the character’s interactions with fans, develops its system and keeps it running.

And this is about more than a few impressive images circulating online. Yuri received a virtual idol identity certificate on Jan. 31 in Beijing’s Economic-Technological Development Area and was issued a “digital artist card” on June 11 as part of a pilot program for commercial performances.

This is not the same as a human citizen’s identity card. Rather, it is a system for identifying the virtual character and registering its commercial activities. But that does little to diminish the significance of the development. While we debate whether AI can be considered an artist, someone is already preparing the paperwork to get it onstage.

We are used to seeing record labels and management teams shape the public image of music stars. Everything from their clothes to the photos they post can go through a team of professionals. Yet, at the heart of all that planning, there is still a person who can object, change their mind, fall in love or grow tired.

With a virtual star, however, the face we see belongs to a managed character. It is not hard to imagine the appeal for producers: a celebrity who will not argue over the set list, refuse to wear an outfit or suddenly abandon their career to pursue a different life.

Of course, the team behind the character can get tired, the technology can fail and the company can make bad decisions. But no one expects the star on the screen to slam the door and walk away to live a life of its own.

This is also where the celebrity gossip gets interesting.

Imagine interviewing a virtual singer tomorrow. We might ask, “Is there someone special in your life?” Who would answer? We might ask, “Did you write this song about your ex?” Would there actually be an ex, or would we simply be hearing a story prepared for a promotional event?

Listeners can certainly be moved when a virtual star sings about heartbreak. They can cry along to the song or be reminded of their own breakups. Their emotions are real. But knowing that the character on the other side of the screen has never experienced that pain adds a strange new dimension to the relationship between artist and fan.

Often, we do not just love the music. We are curious about the person singing it. We want to know where they came from, what they have been through and why they chose a particular line.

If characters like Yuri become more common, who will answer that curiosity? The star we love, or the company running it?

The real question is not whether AI can sing a beautiful song. It is whether we know who controls the relationship we form with a character that has a face and a name.

Tomorrow, we may see a face on a concert poster and a name beneath it. We may stream the song and fall in love with it. Then we may want to know more about the artist’s life. Will we find a biography, or a company profile?

Turkish rap reunion

Some of the biggest names in Turkish rap will share the stage in Germany, brought together by Killa Hakan. From Ceza and Gazapizm to Motive, Eypio, Reynmen and Eko Fresh, the star-studded lineup will take over Rudolf Weber Arena in Oberhausen on Dec. 12.

One of the most notable gatherings in Turkish rap history is set to take place in Germany. Killa Hakan, who rose from the streets of Berlin to become one of the most prominent figures in Turkish rap, will bring together some of the genre’s biggest names for the “Duvarların Ötesinde” (“Beyond the Walls”) concert.

The event promises to be the equivalent of a Champions League lineup for rap, with artists from different generations sharing the same stage. Alongside Turkish rap pioneers Ceza, Gazapizm, Eko Fresh, Ayben and Anıl Piyancı, the announced lineup includes Motive, Eypio, Reynmen, Reckol, Batuflex, Summer Cem, Canbay & Wolker, Kamufle, Şehinşah, No.1, Yener Çevik, Tekir, Mavi, Ahiyan and Eray067 & Mansur.

What makes the concert special is not just the number of artists taking the stage. It brings together a broad musical culture spanning the early days of Turkish rap in Germany and the new generation of stars reaching millions of listeners on digital platforms.

The Berlin hip-hop culture that Killa Hakan has represented for years has helped shape a genre that has since grown in Türkiye into one of mainstream music’s major forces. Artists such as Motive, Batuflex and Reckol are now following a path opened by earlier figures including Ceza and Eko Fresh.

In that sense, the Oberhausen concert could become a major event bringing the past and present of rap together on one stage.

Born and raised in Germany and closely associated with Berlin’s Kreuzberg district, Killa Hakan is one of the artists who played an important role in the development of Turkish rap across Europe. Drawing on street culture, the lives of immigrants and his own experiences, the rapper will take the stage this time alongside friends with whom he has shared the journey over the years.

Another notable aspect of the event is that footage for “Duvarların Ötesinde,” a film about Killa Hakan’s life, will also be shot throughout the night. The concert will therefore be preserved not only in the memories of fans but also on camera.