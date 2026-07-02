Rising to fame with a string of hit songs and a distinctive melodic style that breaks traditional rap boundaries, BLOK3 has built a strong emotional connection with fans. The artist delivered a landmark performance at Beşiktaş Tüpraş Stadium in Istanbul with the “La Catedral” concert, marking one of the biggest live music events in recent Turkish history.

The massive production sold out days in advance, drawing 42,000 music fans for an unforgettable night. BLOK3 didn’t just perform a concert. He delivered a large-scale audiovisual experience combining music, stage design and visual production.

The event required extensive coordination, with 800 ground staff, a 60-member dance team, a 120-piece symphony orchestra, 50 organizers and 800 security personnel working on the production. The scale and execution placed the show among the most notable concerts in Türkiye’s live music history.

With its lighting design, stage technology, visual effects and high-energy performance, “La Catedral” became a spectacle that is expected to be remembered for years. The concert also dominated social media conversations throughout the night.

Already considered one of Istanbul’s most ambitious live events in recent years, “La Catedral” marks a major milestone in BLOK3’s career, with thousands witnessing a historic performance.

Ufo361 returns with 'Laterne'

German rap heavyweight Ufo361 returns with his new single “Laterne,” once again opening the door to his distinctive musical universe. Known for balancing trap and melodic rap, the artist references childhood imagery with the title, but the track itself focuses less on nostalgia and more on present-day realities.

Rapper and songwriter Ufo361 walks down a street. (Photo courtesy of Hakan Uç)

“Laterne” stands out immediately with its memorable melody, but its real strength lies in its atmosphere. Ufo361 moves beyond luxury-driven narratives and builds a darker soundscape centered on long journeys, isolation and the emotional cost of success. The result is a cinematic listening experience shaped by modern German trap production and melodic vocals.

In recent years, German rap has expanded its influence beyond German-speaking countries across Europe. Artists of Turkish origin have played a key role in that growth and Ufo361 remains one of the genre’s most influential figures. His refusal to abandon his style and his constant search for new sounds have positioned him as more than just a hitmaker.

“Laterne” is not a slogan-driven track. Instead, it draws listeners into its atmosphere and builds impact through detail and tone. Rather than a single designed purely for chart success, it functions as another layer in the artist’s evolving identity.

In a digital era where hundreds of songs are released every week, lasting tracks are defined not only by rhythm but by the world they create. “Laterne” stands out as a strong, carefully produced release with a dark narrative and cinematic depth.

Central Cee to open Istanbul Festival

One of the biggest breakout stars in global rap, Central Cee will meet Turkish fans on Aug. 1 as the opening act of the Istanbul Festival. The fifth edition of the festival will take place at Festival Park Yenikapı on Aug. 1-16, 2026, bringing one of the most talked-about international artists in music today to Istanbul.

Rapper Central Cee poses for a photo. (Photo courtesy of Hakan Uç)

Known for his unique style, sharp lyrics and globally streamed hits, Central Cee has built a massive fan base beyond the U.K. and has become one of the defining figures of modern rap. His tracks quickly climb global charts and his high-energy stage presence has made him a standout live performer.

For the festival opener, Central Cee is expected to deliver a full-scale performance for tens of thousands of fans. With powerful stage production and globally recognized songs, he is set to make a major impact on the opening night of the Istanbul Festival’s 5th year.

Turkish DJ Nodus at Hi Ibiza

Rising Turkish electronic music artist Nodus is set to perform alongside world-renowned DJ and producer HUGEL at Hi Ibiza on July 23. The event is part of one of the most prestigious electronic music venues in the world.

Nodus, a Turkish electronic music artist. (Photo courtesy of Hakan Uç)

Nodus, who has recently gained international attention through releases on "Make The Girls Dance Records," continues to expand his global presence with new projects in Afro House, Latin House and modern house music.

His 2024 remix of “Rakkas” with Kurd Maverick drew significant attention, marking an important milestone in his international career. Now, he is steadily building momentum with new releases and global collaborations.

The lineup for the night also includes Afro House artist MoBlack, adding further weight to an already high-profile event expected to draw thousands of electronic music fans.

Yıldız Tilbe in Northern Cyprus

Turkish music icon Yıldız Tilbe performed at the Concorde Aria Hotel in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. Before taking the stage, she spoke briefly with reporters, stating that she prefers to keep her charitable contributions private.

“I help quietly. I don’t want to talk about it,” she said.

Turkish singer Yıldız Tilbe performs on stage. (Photo courtesy of Hakan Uç)

When asked about the gold jewelry she was wearing, Tilbe responded in her signature playful style: “The only star is me. I’m the most valuable one. Don’t focus on the jewelry.”

As always, her candid and humorous remarks drew attention. After the interview, she went on stage and performed her popular songs for her fans.