For one weekend every summer, Kosovo becomes the heartbeat of the global music scene. Held in the capital, Pristina, Sunny Hill Festival has evolved into one of Europe's most exciting music events, drawing tens of thousands of visitors from across the continent and beyond. More than just a festival, it has become a symbol of Kosovo's youthful ambition, cultural confidence and international outlook.

At the center of this success story is global pop icon Dua Lipa and her family. Their vision has transformed Sunny Hill from a charitable initiative into a world-class festival that has firmly placed Kosovo on the international festival map.

Although Dua Lipa, who performed at the festival last year, did not take the stage this summer, her influence could be felt throughout the event. From the carefully curated lineup to the festival's international atmosphere, Sunny Hill continues to reflect the global vision she and her family have championed for years.

This year's lineup once again demonstrated why the festival is often described as the "Coachella of the Balkans." Rising Turkish pop group Manifest energized the audience with one of the weekend's most talked-about performances, while American superstar Katy Perry delivered a spectacular headline show.

Complete with elaborate choreography, dazzling costumes and seemingly endless energy, Perry's performance went far beyond a typical pop concert. Between songs, she joked with the audience, shared playful references to her personal life and maintained an unusually warm rapport with festivalgoers. One of the evening's most memorable moments came when she stepped off the stage and into the crowd.

As she asked fans where they had traveled from, loud chants of "Türkiye!" echoed across the audience. Hearing so many Turkish voices in the middle of Kosovo was a reminder of the increasingly international character of the festival.

During the concert, Perry told the audience it was her first visit to Kosovo and thanked her close friend Dua Lipa for introducing her to the country. In a heartfelt gesture, she proudly incorporated the Kosovan flag into her performance, drawing one of the night's loudest ovations.

Türkiye's visible presence

Türkiye's presence at Sunny Hill extended far beyond the audience.

One of the festival's principal partners for the past three years has been Limak Holding, the Turkish company responsible for building and operating Pristina International Adem Jashari Airport. Its sponsorship represents more than corporate support; it reflects the deep economic and cultural ties between Türkiye and Kosovo.

The strong Turkish participation was also evident among festivalgoers, with visitors traveling from across Türkiye to attend one of Europe's fastest-growing music festivals.

Sunny Hill has become not only Kosovo's flagship cultural event but also one of the Balkans' most influential international festivals. By bringing together music, culture and international partnerships, it continues to expand its global reputation every year.

Alongside Katy Perry, this year's main stage welcomed performances by Lewis Capaldi and Martin Garrix. Other standout artists included Dhurata Dora, Blanco, Esdeekid and Tyson O'Brien.

Electronic music fans gathered at the festival's popular C4 Stage, where internationally acclaimed DJs including Seth Troxler, PAWSA, Adam Port, Rampa, Carlita, Salomé Le Chat, Tommy Gold, Gjin and Kamelia kept audiences dancing well into the night.

From charity to international phenomenon

Few visitors realize that Sunny Hill began as a charitable initiative rather than a commercial music festival.

The festival was founded to generate funding for the Sunny Hill Foundation, established by Dua Lipa and her father, Dukagjin Lipa. The foundation supports educational, artistic and cultural opportunities for young people in Kosovo, making the festival's social impact as significant as its entertainment value.

Even its name carries personal meaning. "Sunny Hill" is the English translation of the Pristina neighborhood where Dua Lipa's family lived, giving the festival a deeply local identity despite its global reach.

For one of Europe's youngest nations, home to approximately 1.8 million people, the festival has become an invaluable showcase. Every summer, tens of thousands of international visitors arrive in Kosovo, boosting tourism while introducing global audiences to a country that is increasingly defining itself through culture and creativity.

Beginning in 2024, Sunny Hill moved into its own purpose-built venue, Sunny Hill Festival Park. The dedicated site transformed the event from a temporary gathering into a permanent cultural destination capable of hosting major international productions.

The festival has also been nominated multiple times among Europe's best medium-sized festivals, reinforcing its growing reputation within the continent's competitive festival scene.

Dua Lipa remains actively involved beyond lending her name to the event. Together with her family, she continues to shape the festival's artistic vision, contributing to decisions ranging from artist bookings to its long-term cultural mission.

Some festivals are remembered simply for their lineups. Sunny Hill leaves behind something more lasting. It captures Kosovo's youthful energy, its confidence as an emerging cultural destination and the borderless power of music. As the festival continues to grow, it is increasingly clear that Sunny Hill has earned its place among Europe's most exciting summer experiences.