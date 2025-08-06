The Grammy-winning group Gipsy Kings, led by Andre Reyes, shot a music video at the Temple of Apollo in Didim, Aydın, located in southwestern Türkiye.

Visiting the impressive ancient structure of the Temple of Apollo, the group sang their songs, blending flamenco, rumba, pop and Latin music in their unique style in the temple’s mystical atmosphere.

Speaking to the Anadolu Agency (AA) correspondent, the group’s founder, Andre Reyes, said about the visit, "Singing and shooting a video in such a special place like the Temple of Apollo was really a very enjoyable experience for us."

Reyes, who stated that they have performed concerts across a wide geographical area, from Brazil to Japan, shared that within their Türkiye tour, they will meet music lovers in Izmir, Bursa, Istanbul, Samsun, Ankara, Antalya, Mersin and Gaziantep in September and October.

Pointing out that the energy of people is what inspires them while singing their songs.

Reyes said, "The love they have for our music ... This is what keeps us going every day. The moment we feel most alive is when we are on stage. Whenever we come to Türkiye, we feel like we are at home. This is very precious for us."

Andre Reyes, founder of the Gipsy Kings by Andre Reyes, poses for a photo, Aydın, Türkiye, Aug. 6, 2025. (AA Photo)

Describing the music they make as "passionate" and "a blend of tradition and future," Reyes said: "Honestly, our music speaks directly to the heart. It doesn’t matter how old you are. Our family is our roots. Without them, there would be no authenticity in what we play. If we have come this far, it is exactly for this reason – we are a family that lives music in every aspect of life."

Expressing great satisfaction with the interest music lovers in Türkiye show them, Reyes noted: "Our concerts in Türkiye are very enjoyable partly because of this. It turns into a mutual performance. Many artists in Türkiye love our music. For example, Simge Sağın uses rhythms of gypsy music in many of her songs. This makes us happy. Also, we really enjoy listening to Hakan Altun’s song 'Bir Telefon.' Maybe we will sing it together at our concert in Istanbul."

Reyes drew attention to their album released in 2022 titled "Naci Gitano" ("Born as a Gypsy") and added that they greatly enjoy singing Gipsy Kings’ classic songs like "Amor Mio," "Bamboleo," "Baila Baila" and "Volare."

The group came to Türkiye as guests of Anda Barut Collection Didim.

Gipsy Kings, formed in 1978 by members of a nomadic community who fled Spain during the civil war in the 1930s and settled in southern France, became world-famous after releasing their self-titled album in 1987.

Popular songs from the album, such as "Djobi Djoba," "Bamboleo" and "Un Amor," remained on the U.S. music charts for 40 weeks, ranking among the longest-charting Spanish songs.

After gaining popularity, the group also began adapting songs into English, reinterpreting classics like "I've Got No Strings," "Hotel California" and "My Way" in a Catalan rumba style, earning widespread appreciation.

The group has been nominated for the Grammy Music Awards five times, and their albums "Love and Liberte" (1993) and "Savor Flamenco" (2013) have received many prestigious awards.