The Grammy-winning band Gipsy Kings, known for blending flamenco, rumba, pop and Latin music, is set to tour Türkiye once again under the leadership of Andre Reyes.

Organized by Piu Entertainment, the group will perform in Izmir, Istanbul, Bursa, Ankara, Antalya and Samsun. Fans can expect to hear iconic hits such as Bamboleo, Djobi Djoba, Baila Baila and Volare during the concerts.

The tour will kick off on Sept. 26 at Izmir Kültürpark Open-Air Theater, followed by performances at Bursa Kültürpark Open-Air Theater on Sept. 27, Istanbul’s Harbiye Cemil Topuzlu Open-Air Theater on Sept. 28, Samsun Doğu Park Amphitheater on Sept. 30, Ankara ATO Congresium on Oct. 1, and Antalya Open-Air Theater on Oct. 3.

Meanwhile, another lineup of Gipsy Kings, led by co-founder Tonino Baliardo, will also perform in Türkiye. Gipsy Kings feat. Tonino Baliardo will take the stage in Eskişehir on May 28 before performing at Istanbul’s Harbiye Cemil Topuzlu Open-Air Theater on May 30.

Gipsy Kings is a world-renowned band that has been at the forefront of Latin and flamenco-inspired music for over four decades. Originating from southern France, the group is composed of musicians of Spanish Romani heritage, primarily from the Reyes and Baliardo families.

Their music blends traditional flamenco with pop and rumba influences, creating a unique and infectious sound that has gained international acclaim.

The band rose to global fame in the late 1980s with their self-titled album "Gipsy Kings" (1987), which featured some of their most famous hits. Their music has since been featured in films, commercials and cultural events worldwide.

Over the years, the band has seen different lineups, with its two founding members, Nicolas Reyes and Tonino Baliardo, leading separate groups. Andre Reyes, one of the original members, has also continued performing under the name Gipsy Kings. Despite these variations, the band's signature sound remains unmistakable.