Black Coffee, the South African DJ and music producer renowned for blending electronic music with jazz, R&B, soul and rich African rhythms, recently captivated audiences at the Maximum Uniq Open Air concert. Organized by Besiktas Cultural Center (BKM), the event drew a crowd of 7,000 eager music lovers.

Before Black Coffee took the stage, the audience was warmed up by performances from Egeme and Avangart Tabldot, setting the mood for an unforgettable night.

Born in 1976 in South Africa, Black Coffee has become an icon in the electronic music scene, known for his exotic melodies and a devoted fan base. His journey as a musician took a unique turn in 1990 when he was involved in a taxi accident while heading to celebrate Nelson Mandela's release from prison. This incident led to the loss of use of his right arm, but it did not deter him from pursuing his passion for music. He has since continued to create and perform using only his left arm.

In a remarkable feat, Black Coffee set a world record for the "Longest DJ Set Played with One Arm," performing an astonishing 60-hour non-stop music session during a concert in Cape Town.

The artist has also collaborated with renowned names such as Alicia Keys and Drake, further establishing his presence in the global music industry. His sixth album, "Subconsciously," features guest appearances from stars like Pharrell Williams, Diplo, RyX, Usher and David Guetta. This album earned him the prestigious Grammy Award for "Best Dance/Electronic Album" at the 64th Grammy Awards.