Former One Direction star Harry Styles has announced his first tour in three years – titled "Together, Together" – which will see him play at London's Wembley Stadium for six nights this summer.

The 31-year-old singer revealed in a post on Instagram that his global tour will stop in several major cities, including London, Amsterdam, New York, Sao Paulo, Mexico City, Melbourne and Sydney, beginning in May this year.

Styles took to social media with posters for the upcoming tour and images of people kissing and wrote: "Together, Together. 2026."

The star also announced a series of special guests, including "Man! I Feel Like A Woman" singer Shania Twain, DJ Jamie XX, rising electroclash duo Fcukers, Swedish singer-songwriter Robyn and Blue Lights singer Jorja Smith.

Following the announcement, Twain posted on Instagram: "Let's go London. All I've got is good memories of summer in the U.K. From Party In The Park in the 90s to more recent adventures at Glastonbury and BST (British Summer Time) Hyde Park."

"For as long as I can remember I've had major U.K. specific items on my bucket list and I'm ticking them off one by one... can't believe at 60, I tick a really big one off - playing Wembley Stadium, and with someone I love and admire so much, @harrystyles."

She added: "Londoners sign me up for Wimbledon viewing, Pimm's o' clock, horse riding, sunny days and long summer evenings with friends. Cheers."

Brit Award nominee Skye Newman and U.S. singer-songwriter Foushee are also among the stars who will be joining Styles on the "Together, Together" tour.

The tour, which will last seven months, will see Styles at Wembley Stadium from June 12 for six nights, and perform 30 shows at New York's Madison Square Garden.

The Grammy winner will also head to the Netherlands to perform in Amsterdam for six nights, and will also take to the stage in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and Mexico City, Mexico, for two nights each.

Styles will also head to Australia for the tour, spending two nights in both Sydney and Melbourne.

Tickets for Styles' London leg of the tour will go on a pre-sale on Jan. 26 at 11 a.m., before going on general sale on Jan. 30 at 1 a.m.

The announcement comes days after the singer revealed his first single in almost four years, titled "Aperture," which will be released at midnight on Friday.

It comes after Styles announced his fourth studio album, "Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally," due for release on March 6.

The record will be Styles' first album since 2022, and he has kept a low profile since his "Love On Tour" run of gigs came to an end in 2023.

Rumors of a new album began when posters were put up around cities, including New York and Mancheste,r bearing the phrase "We Belong Together."

Styles launched his solo career after he and fellow One Direction members Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson went on hiatus in 2016, almost a year after Zayn Malik left the group.

The Worcestershire-born star released his self-titled debut solo album in 2017, followed by "Fine Line" in 2019, and "Harry's House" (2022), with the first and third releases reaching number one in the U.K. charts.

Styles has also had two U.K. number one singles as a solo artist with "As It Was" and "Sign Of The Times" and has won multiple Grammy and Brit awards.