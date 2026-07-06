Harry Styles has been recognized with a Guinness World Record for the longest residency by a musician at Wembley Stadium during a single run.

The singer has wrapped up his residency at the London venue after performing 12 shows there as part of his "Together, Together" tour.

The record was secured on Saturday when Styles completed the final show in the Wembley Stadium run.

The former "One Direction" star began the residency on June 12, with the tour in celebration of his fourth studio album "Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally."

Originally announced as a six-night run, significant demand led to the addition of six more shows for the U.K. leg of the tour.

The 12-date run saw Styles and his tour overtake the previous record of 10 Wembley Stadium shows, which had been set by Coldplay during their "Music Of The Spheres World Tour" in 2025.

Following official verification, Styles and the whole tour crew were presented with the certificate onstage at Wembley Stadium by official Guinness World Records adjudicator Will Munford.

Official certificates were also made available to members of the wider tour team to recognize their contribution.

The official Guinness World Records title reads: "The longest residency by a musician at Wembley Stadium during a single run is 12 shows and was achieved by Harry Styles (U.K.) at Wembley Stadium in London, U.K., on July 4, 2026."

Munford said: "Wembley Stadium is one of the most iconic live music venues in the world, so to achieve the longest residency by a musician there during a single run is an extraordinary achievement.

"Harry Styles' record-breaking 12-date run is a testament to the scale, ambition and cultural impact of his live performances, as well as the incredible connection he has with his fans.

"It is also brilliant to see Harry and his team recognizing the wider tour team with official Guinness World Records certificates, celebrating the huge amount of work that goes into delivering a record-breaking run like this. Record-breaking moments are rarely achieved alone and this is a true example of what we mean when we say everyone can be part of it. We're delighted to officially recognise this achievement and celebrate another major title for Harry."

When the residency was first announced, it was revealed that Styles was in the running to break records set by both Coldplay and his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift.

He now also holds the record for most concerts performed by a solo artist during a single concert run in the stadium's history, surpassing the eight nights set by Swift in 2024.

Styles is already a Guinness World Records titleholder. He was previously recognized after his single "As It Was" registered 2.28 billion global subscription streams equivalent units across all digital formats in 2022, according to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry.

As part of One Direction, the band also broke six Guinness World Records in 2016, including for being the first group to debut at No. 1 with their first four albums in the United States, the most followers on Twitter for a music group, and the most subscribers for a band on YouTube.

Styles kicked off his "Together, Together" tour in Amsterdam in May, where he played 10 dates.

He is next set to perform in Sao Paulo, Mexico City, New York City and Melbourne, with the tour set to wrap up in Sydney on Dec. 13.

The "Watermelon Sugar" singer released his fourth studio album, "Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally" in March.