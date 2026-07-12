Some cities are remembered by their skylines. Others by their sounds. Every July, Istanbul becomes a city that listens. For two weeks, parks, concert halls and historic venues transform into stages where generations, cultures and musical traditions meet. Organized by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (IKSV), the 33rd Istanbul Jazz Festival once again reminded audiences why it remains one of Türkiye's most significant cultural events. More than a concert series, the festival offers a rare opportunity to experience Istanbul through music, one performance at a time.

The opening night immediately set the tone. Legendary bassist Marcus Miller returned to Istanbul with "WE WANT MILES!," an ambitious tribute marking the centenary of his mentor, Miles Davis. Joined by celebrated musicians Bill Evans, Mike Stern, Mino Cinelu and Russell Gunn, Miller delivered a performance that honored Davis without trying to imitate him. Instead, the concert celebrated his spirit of constant reinvention, something jazz has always done best.

A completely different atmosphere emerged when American soul group Thee Sacred Souls made their long-awaited Türkiye debut. Songs such as "Can I Call You Rose?" and "Will I See You Again?" floated gently through the evening, creating one of the festival's warmest and most intimate moments. Their nostalgic yet contemporary sound proved why the band has become one of the most exciting names in modern soul.

Robert Plant and Suzi Dian perform on stage at 33rd Istanbul Jazz Festival, Istanbul, Türkiye, July 2, 2026. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

But the evening that stayed with me long after the final applause belonged to Robert Plant.

Seeing the legendary Led Zeppelin frontman perform with Saving Grace and vocalist Suzi Dian was less about nostalgia and more about witnessing an artist who continues to evolve. Rather than revisiting arena rock anthems, Plant embraced folk, blues and acoustic textures with remarkable humility. His voice, shaped by decades of experience, carried a quiet confidence that captivated the audience from beginning to end.

It was one of those rare concerts where silence between songs became part of the performance. The audience listened carefully. Nobody wanted to interrupt the atmosphere. Backstage after the concert, the energy was just as remarkable. Plant was relaxed, generous and fully engaged, a reminder that true legends rarely need to announce themselves. His presence carried the same authenticity offstage as it did under the lights.

That authenticity is precisely what makes the Istanbul Jazz Festival unique.

Its success also depends on something often overlooked: long-term cultural partnerships. Festivals of this scale are built not only by artists but also by institutions willing to invest consistently in culture. Volvo Car Türkiye, celebrating its 15th consecutive year as a festival sponsor, has become an integral part of that story. Throughout the festival, the brand continues to connect innovation, urban life and artistic expression while supporting one of the country's most respected cultural platforms.

A view from the 33rd Istanbul Jazz Festival, Istanbul, Türkiye, July 2, 2026. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

Volvo Car Türkiye Marketing, PR and Consumer Experience Director Kubilay Polat described the 15-year collaboration as a shared commitment to creativity, diversity and well-being. Festival Director Harun Izer emphasized that this long-standing partnership has helped introduce the festival to wider audiences while ensuring its continued growth.

In an era when cultural funding is increasingly challenging around the world, these collaborations matter. They allow festivals to think beyond a single season and continue creating spaces where art remains accessible.

The festival concludes on July 13 with Veronica Swift performing at Sultan Park, Swissotel The Bosphorus. Yet as every jazz lover knows, festivals never truly end. They leave melodies lingering in the city's memory long after the stages are dismantled.

Walking out after another unforgettable night, I couldn't help but think that Istanbul deserves this feeling far more than just two weeks each year. Jazz slows us down. It encourages us to listen to musicians, to one another and to the city itself. Perhaps that is the greatest gift the Istanbul Jazz Festival offers. Here's hoping its spirit spreads far beyond July and continues to echo through Istanbul all year long.