As Istanbul prepares to ring in 2026, the city’s cultural calendar is filling with major concerts, new album releases and standout performances – from Polina Gagarina and Ata Demirer on the shores of the Golden Horn to fresh work from top names in Türkiye’s rap and electronic scenes.

Rixos Tersane Istanbul, where historic texture meets modern luxury on the shores of the Golden Horn, is welcoming the New Year season with a special concert series. The program, running from Dec. 31 to Jan. 6 and featuring Ata Demirer, Ani Lorak and Polina Gagarina, promises an exclusive start to 2026 with a blend of music, entertainment and gastronomy.

Ata Demirer show

Türkiye’s beloved comedian, actor and musician Ata Demirer will meet guests on Wednesday, Dec. 31, with his performance “New Year’s Casino – Solo Songs.”

Ata Demirer. (Courtesy of Hakan Uç)

Combined with a special gala dinner, the night will offer an unforgettable experience for those who want to welcome the New Year with laughter and music overlooking the Golden Horn. Demirer will perform a wide repertoire ranging from Turkish classical music and pop to opera and arabesque, accompanied by his signature humor.

Ani Lorak concert

Modern pop diva Ani Lorak will take the stage on Jan. 2, with her powerful voice and captivating stage presence. The standing concert will offer audiences an energetic and dynamic start to the first days of the year.

Polina Gagarina

Polina Gagarina, one of Russia’s prominent artists, will perform on Jan. 6, accompanied by a special gala menu. Known for her strong vocals and elegant stage presence, Gagarina promises an unforgettable evening where music and gastronomy come together.

Masters of the beat

If electronic music is being discussed in Türkiye, sooner or later the names Arem & Arman inevitably come up. They are not just two DJs who make tracks- they are architects of rhythm, energy and stage magic. With years of standout work in both clubs and digital platforms, the duo have become a brand that trains the listener’s ear and raises the pulse. Today, when you hear a song on the radio or Spotify and think “This is really good,” chances are the familiar signature belongs to Arem & Arman.

This is no coincidence. The duo never compromise their high-quality standard, perfected over many years. Mastery in beats, flawless mixing, visionary production - anyone who understands music sees this trio reflected in their work.

From stage to academy

In recent years, Arem & Arman didn’t settle for their own success; they also made a major contribution to Türkiye’s electronic music scene by launching their own academy.

Arem & Arman. (Courtesy of Hakan Uç)

More than just a technical school for producing and DJing, the academy passes on stage mentality, production discipline and the aesthetics of beat-making firsthand. Their students are also attracting attention, with new DJs and producers emerging almost daily - thanks to the discipline and guidance of Arem & Arman.

Few names offer young talent real opportunities, mentorship and direction. In this sense, Arem & Arman are nurturing not only music, but the future of the sector. Electronic music has been undergoing a major transformation globally, and in Türkiye this shift is felt thanks in large part to them. Their students bring fresh beats, modern arrangements and world-class production that breathe new life into the market.

In short, Arem & Arman work not only for themselves but for the industry - raising new talent, elevating quality standards and helping Turkish electronic music grow bolder and more ambitious. They have long been the force behind the scenes, shaping vision, opening doors for young artists and contributing both music and people to the sector.

Ramiz’s new album

The album’s first single, “Kıyamadım,” greets listeners with a dynamic style paired with deep, bitter lyrics. It’s a track in which many will find a piece of themselves - sharp, clever lines that hit their mark, blending street energy with an undercurrent of romance.

Ramiz. (Courtesy of Hakan Uç)

Overall, the album presents a more mature and grounded Ramiz compared with his previous work. It may surprise listeners and catch them off guard. The sounds are perfectly in line with current trends, yet traces of the past appear within the modern production - like adding nostalgic spices to a brand-new dish.

The album will feature 14 tracks in total, including collaborations with Sagopa Kajmer, Canbay & Wolker, Ahiyan and Rapnos, as well as a surprise duet with his former Istanbul Attack groupmates Dr. Fuchs and Kasırga. Ramiz says the track evokes the spirit of Istanbul Attack once again.

He explains that the album title “Can Yeleği” (Life Vest) comes from one of the songs, and that he hopes the album will be a “life vest” for anyone struggling or feeling weighed down. So far, music videos have been shot for seven tracks. Ramiz plans to release the album in full after the final video, following the rollout of the singles. “I was really caught off guard when I heard the album,” one listener said. “I even asked, ‘Is this really you?’ It’s a very different Ramiz - and a very impressive one.”

A powerful entry with “Rüsva”

Rising stars of the Turkish rap scene Canbay & Wolker have released their long-awaited new single “Rüsva” on all digital platforms. The track quickly entered social-media trending lists within hours of release and was met with strong praise from fans.

Canbay & Wolker. (Courtesy of Hakan Uç)

With its aggressive sound, powerful vocal performance and striking lyrics, “Rüsva” stands out among the duo’s recent work. The full production bears the signature of Rapnos.

Lyrics & Music: Canbay & Wolker

Production: Rapnos

Arrangement: Rapnos

Mix & Mastering: Rapnos

Rapnos’ dark atmosphere and dense beat texture fuse with the duo’s storytelling to give “Rüsva” a modern, dynamic identity. With the mix and mastering also completed by Rapnos, the song offers listeners a unified sonic world.

The music video, directed by the well-known “Amiral,” combines street culture and raw energy with a cinematic aesthetic. Its visual atmosphere mirrors the spirit of the song, and it is expected to reach millions of views in a short time.

Canbay & Wolker, who have built a large fan base with their string of recent hits, aim to take their success even further with “Rüsva.” With its powerful production and striking visual universe, the track is poised to become one of the most talked-about rap releases of 2025.