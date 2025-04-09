Global pop icon Jennifer Lopez will perform two concerts in Türkiye next year as part of her "JLO Live in 2025" world tour.

Lopez is set to take the stage on July 1 at a hotel in Antalya and on July 4 at Yenikapı Festival Park in Istanbul, where she will meet with her fans once again.

The singer announced the dates of her world tour via social media, with additional performances scheduled for Madrid on July 13, Barcelona on July 15, Budapest on July 20 and Kazakhstan on Aug. 1.

Lopez first performed in Istanbul in 2012 during her “Dance Again” tour. Initially planning only one concert in the city, she added two more shows due to overwhelming demand.