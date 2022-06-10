K-pop sensation BTS to mark its ninth anniversary of their debut has come up with a new album, which will be released on Friday.

The album will be released at 1 p.m. (4 a.m. GMT). A teaser track, "Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)," has had more than 17.8 million views on YouTube in less than two days.

The seven-member group last year became the first Asian band to win the artist of the year award at the American Music Awards. Last week, they met United States President Joe Biden at the White House to discuss hate crimes targeting Asians.

The band made its debut on June 13, 2013, and has since then spearheaded a global K-pop craze with lyrics and social campaigns aimed at empowering youngsters.

But their fan base extends into older demographics, tying their spending power to an internet-savvy generation that harnesses the power of social media.

Last November, BTS took to the stage for the first since the COVID-19 pandemic, with a concert in Los Angeles. In March, BTS returned to their home country with three concerts in Seoul.