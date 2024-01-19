Just two days ago, I found myself in the streets of Baku, invited to a concert by a talented artist friend. As I strolled through the city, a song by LVBEL C5 seemed to sync with my every step, creating a rhythmic tempo that my friends and I couldn't resist.

Lvbel C5, the influential force in the rap music scene, has once again asserted his dominance with his latest track, "Doğuştan Beri Haklıyım." The song's infectious beats and unique style have propelled it to the pinnacle of success. The music video, with its distinctive take on daily life scenes, has garnered over 1 million views in just three days. Notably, the track has topped the charts on various digital platforms and become the No. 1 trending song.

Lil Nas X makes return

Lil Nas X, known for his groundbreaking projects, has made a triumphant comeback with "J CHRIST." This single marks a new era in the artist's career, showcasing his innovative and rebellious spirit. The accompanying music video, directed by Lil Nas X himself, unfolds a captivating narrative featuring heavenly gates and hellish fires. Notable figures like Taylor Swift, Kanye West, and Mariah Carey make cameo appearances, adding star power to the visual spectacle. Lil Nas X continues to defy expectations and express his spirituality on his own terms.

6PM Records

6PM Records, Two Sides, and Four Music are kicking off the year with a bang. Their revitalization of the 2010 "Wonderful Life" hit the music scene by storm. Teaming up with rapper Luciano, the production, led by the skilled SIRA, has breathed new life into the iconic track by British group Hurts. Within a week of its release under the 6 PM Records label, "Wonderful Life" has garnered an impressive 5.5 million listens and sold over 4,000 single packages in the first minute alone. This marks not only the first No. 1 of the year but also the inaugural chart-topper for 6PM Records.

Behind the scenes, Frankfurt-based designer and executive producer Achraf Ait Bouzalim has been the driving force. Bouzalim, the founder of the 6PM fashion brand, seamlessly transitioned his early childhood passion for fashion into the realm of music with 6PM RECORDS. Together with talents like Reezy, Stickle, and the Two Sides record company, they've notched up over 19 million listens with their debut joint song, "TRACKIES," which was released in the summer of 2023. The success of "WONDERFUL LIFE" now adds another milestone to 6PM Records' growing repertoire.