Madonna has answered the call of a Spanish soccer club that was seeking a long-lost jersey worn by the pop icon more than three decades ago.

Madonna replied Saturday to a plea for information regarding the whereabouts of the shirt from Spanish soccer club Celta Vigo with a post on X saying that she still possessed the garment.

"This shirt is hanging in my archives! I am wearing and representing your team in spirit!” Madonna said.

Celta had published an open letter to Madonna this week asking if she still had the baby-blue-and-white Celta jersey she wore during a 1990 concert at its Balaidos stadium.

Club president Marián Mouriño Terrazo wrote: "Over time we came to better understand what you stood for back then: questioning established norms and standing up to those who try to tell you what you can or cannot do. At our club we recognize ourselves in this line of thought. That is why we hold on to the hope of finding the garment you once wore.

"Do you have it? If you know where it may be, or if you would like to join us in the search to retrieve it, please contact us via private message.”

Madonna's social media post was a reply to a video posted by the club of a musical rendition of Madonna's 1989 hit "Like a Prayer” performed on the field of its Balaidos Stadium by a choir of women singers backed by a string orchestra before Friday's game against Real Madrid.