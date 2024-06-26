Madonna, renowned for her live performances and stage shows, met with music lovers during her "Celebration" tour. However, the famous singer faced legal action from some fans who claimed she started concerts late.

According to Pollstar's mid-year report, the "Celebration" tour has been the highest-grossing tour of 2024 so far. Madonna earned $2.794 million from each concert, and ticket prices averaged around $209.

Throughout 65 concerts, the singer achieved a total ticket sales of 856,247 across 34 shows.

It's important to note that Taylor Swift, whose "Eras" tour numbers were not reported in Pollstar's latest results, could potentially challenge Madonna's record. In December, Pollstar reported that Swift's "Eras" tour became the highest-grossing tour of all time, surpassing the $1 billion mark.

Should Taylor Swift report her tour figures, Madonna might find herself relinquishing her throne.