Metallica presented their new seven-minute song, "If Darkness Had a Son," which will feature in their upcoming album set scheduled for release on April 14.

The world-renowned heavy metal band recently released the third single from their album, along with a music video directed by Tim Saccenti.

"If Darkness Had a Son" is the ninth song on the band's album titled "72 Seasons." Metallica previously released two songs, "Lux Æterna" and "Screaming Suicide," from the same album.

James Alan Hetfield, the lead vocalist of the group, explained that the album's title, "72 Seasons," represents the first 18 years of life when an individual's identity is formed.

On Feb., the band donated $250,000 (TL 47,27025) through their foundation to aid relief efforts following the devastating earthquakes in Türkiye resulting in the deaths of at least 45,968 people in the country.