Istanbul is set to welcome guitarist Estas Tonne, who describes himself as a “modern-day troubadour,” for a highly anticipated concert on Saturday. The performance will take place at the Zorlu PSM Turkcell Stage, organized by Vera Music and Eventation.

Tonne, whose music is inspired by the cultural diversity of the world, has garnered a dedicated following over his two-decade career. Known for his fusion of various musical styles, he often combines elements from different genres. Tonne’s performances are characterized by their emotional depth.

Tonne has collaborated with prominent musicians throughout his career, including Michael Shrieve, a former drummer for Santana, Ali Ghamsari and Peia Luzzi.

Tonne has so far released nine studio albums.

In addition to his music career, Tonne made a foray into acting with a role in the 2017 comedy film "Everyone's Life."