Robbie Williams has released "Forbidden Road," the first single from the soundtrack of his upcoming musical biopic “Better Man.” The song, which debuted on Friday, begins with the soothing tones of an acoustic guitar before building into an energetic finale with strings. It also accompanies the film's powerful closing scene.

Williams co-wrote "Forbidden Road" with Freddy Wexler and Sacha Skarbek, offering listeners an emotional and musical journey that captures the essence of "Better Man." The full soundtrack, “Better Man (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack),” was released under Columbia Records.

The song was released alongside the "Better Man" film, which recently premiered in U.K. cinemas. In a creative twist, Williams appears as a CGI monkey on the film's poster and soundtrack artwork. Director Michael Gracey explained, “Robbie referred to himself as ‘dancing like a monkey,’ and I thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be perfect to depict him as a monkey in the film?’”

The soundtrack’s cover design pays homage to Williams’ iconic “Life Thru a Lens” album cover, photographed by Andy Earl, renowned for his work with artists like Pink Floyd, Madonna, and Prince. The film’s poster design is a modern interpretation of that classic cover.

Williams, through "Better Man" and its accompanying music, hopes to take fans on a nostalgic journey while adding a fresh dimension to his career. "Forbidden Road" is a reflection of both the emotional depth of the film and Williams’ personal exploration.

Burçin blends sounds

Burçin, a talented vocalist from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism’s Istanbul State Turkish Folk Music Choir, has launched her debut single, "Gel" (“Come”). Known for her unique voice and deep vocal performance, Burçin invites listeners to experience the seamless fusion of modern and traditional sounds in this new track.

Burçin, a vocalist from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism’s Istanbul State Turkish Folk Music Choir. (Courtesy of Hakan Uç)

"Gel" merges the roots of Turkish music with a contemporary twist. The song’s lyrics and composition were created by Mehmet Akyazı, while the arrangement was handled by Alper Çam. The track features captivating guitar and bass guitar tones, brought to life by Çam's performance. Trumpet player Nizo Alimov contributed to the song, with the final mixing and mastering completed by Fazıl Atuk.

The song’s music video was directed by Ozan Karabağ. "Gel" is more than just a song – it is a manifesto that reflects Burçin’s musical perspective and emotional connection with her audience.

Motive drops int’l album

Turkish rap artist Motive has released his highly anticipated album “Taycan,” following up on his previous work “Taycan v1.” The new album, which features 20 fresh tracks, offers a rich musical and visual experience for fans.

The album’s production was largely handled by Pango, with Cubeatz – the production duo known for their work with global artists such as Drake, Travis Scott, and Future – contributing to two tracks. Taycan brings an international flair to the Turkish rap scene and features collaborations with artists from Murda, YKKE and the Savana Team.

Turkish rap artist Motive. (Courtesy of Hakan Uç)

The album’s music videos, including a high-production video for "Dragon" filmed at Eastnor Castle in the U.K., showcase a mix of historical and modern themes. Directed by Biggz, the video features Motive in period costumes, highlighting the song's dynamic visuals.

Setting a new standard for Turkish rap, Taycan is now available on all digital platforms as of Friday.